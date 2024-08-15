“Remain curious. Approach projects not with a notion of what kind of product you want to create in the market, but rather, what do you want to learn.”

This advice, which comes from the directors of the documentary War Game, embodies the theme of today’s episode. - It’s okay to create unconventional films about unconventional topics.

In today’s episode, No Film School’s GG Hawkins, Jason Hellerman, and directors Jesse Moss & Tony Gerber discuss: Robert Downey Jr’s surprising return to Marvel

The culture of Comic-Con and past experiences at the convention

Experimental films - what are they

Why we love experimental filmmaking

Why Jesse and Tony love working together as co-directors

The challenges of filming a real-life political simulation

Having 50 people connected to microphones at once

Letting go of control and ego

Building trust and capturing human moments with documentary subjects

Surrounding yourself with people who have different opinions

