“Remain curious. Approach projects not with a notion of what kind of product you want to create in the market, but rather, what do you want to learn.”

This advice, which comes from the directors of the documentary War Game, embodies the theme of today’s episode. - It’s okay to create unconventional films about unconventional topics.

In today’s episode, No Film School’s GG Hawkins, Jason Hellerman, and directors Jesse Moss & Tony Gerber discuss:

  • Robert Downey Jr’s surprising return to Marvel
  • The culture of Comic-Con and past experiences at the convention
  • Experimental films - what are they
  • Why we love experimental filmmaking
  • Why Jesse and Tony love working together as co-directors
  • The challenges of filming a real-life political simulation
  • Having 50 people connected to microphones at once
  • Letting go of control and ego
  • Building trust and capturing human moments with documentary subjects
  • Surrounding yourself with people who have different opinions

Mentioned

What are the Best Experimental Films of All Time?

War Game trailer


War Game website

This episode of The No Film School Podcast was produced by GG Hawkins.

