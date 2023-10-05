Finally, the WGA strike has come to an end and writers are going to be elated about the new agreement. So what does this new agreement entail and how will it affect the future of Hollywood?

The WGA Strike is Over - What's Next?

In today’s episode, No Film School’s Charles Haine and Jason Hellerman discuss:

  • The terms of the WGA contract
  • Scheduled minimum raises for writers
  • How feature writers will benefit
  • What literary material is and how it affects scripts written by AI
  • Using AI with open disclosures
  • Why writing may be one of the hardest roles in the entertainment industry
  • Why we like minimum room sizes
  • The potential for a spec boom
  • Why original spec screenplays are coming back in fashion
  • Advice for younger writers

