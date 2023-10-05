Finally, the WGA strike has come to an end and writers are going to be elated about the new agreement. So what does this new agreement entail and how will it affect the future of Hollywood?

The WGA Strike is Over - What's Next?

In today’s episode, No Film School’s Charles Haine and Jason Hellerman discuss: The terms of the WGA contract

Scheduled minimum raises for writers

How feature writers will benefit

What literary material is and how it affects scripts written by AI

Using AI with open disclosures

Why writing may be one of the hardest roles in the entertainment industry

Why we like minimum room sizes

The potential for a spec boom

Why original spec screenplays are coming back in fashion

Advice for younger writers

