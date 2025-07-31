There is a new AI tool being used to create content, and apparently, Amazon's Alexa Fund has invested in it.

It's a tool called Showrunner, which was created by a startup called Fable (where Amazon sent its money).

Fable's bold claim? They're building the "Netflix of AI," a platform that allows anyone to create animated TV shows from simple text prompts.

To demonstrate the power of the tool, they created AI-generated episodes of South Park that went viral but got pulled down thanks to rightful copyright claims.

Now, with Amazon's backing, they're launching Showrunner to the public, complete with original, interactive shows you can use to build on or change, with your prompts.

Let's dive in.

What is Showrunner and How Does it Work?

Imagine typing a script, or even just a simple prompt, and watching an AI bring it to life with animation, dialogue, and even voice acting. That's the promise made by Showrunner. The platform, powered by Fable's proprietary AI, allows users to write, direct, and edit their own animated content.

In order to prove this is possible, Fable is launching with original shows, including Exit Valley, a satirical take on Silicon Valley culture.

Fable's CEO, Edward Saatchi, envisions a future where fans can create new episodes of their favorite shows, putting themselves and their friends in the action.

The company is already in talks with major studios like Disney to license their intellectual property.

But to be clear, you can't do this right now.

The "Netflix of AI"

Saatchi thinks that the future of streaming isn't passive. It's a two-way street where the line between creator and consumer is blurred. The goal here is to put users in the driver's seat to create their own episodes of TV shows they know and love.

But it also raises a lot of questions for filmmakers.

What Does This Mean for You, the Filmmaker?

Look, I will say off the top, even if you have a scalpel and some laughing gas, it doesn't make you a dentist. So, having an AI that's able to create shows based on your prompts does not mean they will be good.

It means it's a fun gimmick, but true storytelling takes a lot of talent and nuance, and I'm not convinced this program will have any of that, or that its AI will be able to deliver it.

And despite what their CEO says...there's no proof out there.

But let's say these programs do work...

The Potential Upside:

Democratization of Filmmaking: Tools like Showrunner could lower the barrier to entry for aspiring creators, allowing them to bring their stories to life without a massive budget or a studio deal.

Tools like Showrunner could lower the barrier to entry for aspiring creators, allowing them to bring their stories to life without a massive budget or a studio deal. A Powerful Pre-visualization Tool: Imagine being able to create an animated storyboard or a rough cut of your film in a matter of minutes. Showrunner could become an invaluable tool for pre-production.

Imagine being able to create an animated storyboard or a rough cut of your film in a matter of minutes. Showrunner could become an invaluable tool for pre-production. New Revenue Streams: Fable plans to share revenue with creators whose work is built upon by other users. This could create new opportunities for independent filmmakers to monetize their ideas.

The Potential Downside:

Job Displacement: The most obvious concern is the potential for AI to replace writers, animators, and voice actors. This was a major point of contention in the recent WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, and the rise of platforms like Showrunner will only intensify the debate.

The most obvious concern is the potential for AI to replace writers, animators, and voice actors. This was a major point of contention in the recent WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, and the rise of platforms like Showrunner will only intensify the debate. Copyright and IP Issues: The unauthorized South Park episodes and stealing the animation styles of several other shows have already raised red flags about copyright infringement. While Fable says they are working with studios to license IP, the potential for misuse is a major concern.

The unauthorized South Park episodes and stealing the animation styles of several other shows have already raised red flags about copyright infringement. While Fable says they are working with studios to license IP, the potential for misuse is a major concern. The "Soulless" AI Debate: Can an AI truly create art? Or will AI-generated content always be a "soulless" imitation of human creativity?

The Takeaway

Amazon's investment in Fable's Showrunner is a clear sign that AI-powered content creation is being taken seriously by studios.

So, that means filmmakers must take it seriously as well. But I still have never seen this stuff do a good job at anything but ripping off other people's ideas. And I do not believe the average person is a good enough storyteller to just prompt their way into competent episodes of TV or movies.

So where does that leave us?

In my opinion, places like Fable should be paying top dollar for real storytellers to go there and work on episodes of TV that they can make cheaply. They need original art and stories to riff on, and the only way they're getting it now is by blatantly ripping stuff off.

We'll see if Amazon opens its catalog to them, but I'm not sure why they would, especially if this is software they think they could replicate on their own. Same goes for other places like Disney.

I'd actually expect Fable to be sued by a lot of studios if any stories or art start to mimic things copyrighted by these huge companies.

That's all my speculation.

The one thing we know for sure is that the future of filmmaking will be different. And the filmmakers who are willing to embrace change and adapt to new technologies will be the ones who thrive in this new era.

But companies actually need to put forward these revolutionary changes, not just talk about them, for that to happen.

Let me know what you think in the comments.