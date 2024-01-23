The Sundance Film Festival remains a pivotal platform for emerging and established filmmakers to showcase their latest creations. Some of the biggest film of all time sold at Sundance, jump starting the careers of power house auteurs such as Chris Nolan and Quentin Tarantino (ever heard of em?)

As the 2024 edition of this iconic festival continues, the buzz is all about the deals that were struck and the films that captivated audiences and critics alike. In this article, we delve into the highlights of Sundance 2024, exploring the standout films that found their homes with distributors.

Let's dive in.

'It's What's Inside' (director: Greg Jardin)

It's What's Inside

Image Courtesy of Sundance Institute, Sold to Netflix

Purchased by Netflix

Price: $17 Million

'A Real Pain' (director: Jesse Eisenberg)

A Real Pain

Image Courtesy of Sundance Institute, Sold to Fox Searchlight

Purchased by Fox Searchlight

Price: $10 million

'Ibelin' (director: Benjamin Ree)

Ibelin

Image Courtesy of Sundance Institute, Sold to Netflix

Purchased by Netflix

Price: Undisclosed

'Kneecap' (director: Rich Peppiatt)

Kneecap

Image Courtesy of Sundance Institute, Sold to Sony

Purchased by Sony Pictures Classics

Price: Undisclosed

​'The Greatest Night in Pop'​ (director: Bao Nguyen)

The Greatest Night in Pop

Image Courtesy of Sundance Institute, Sold to Netflix

Purchased by Netflix

Price: Undisclosed


