What Sold at Sundance 2024?
This article will continue to update as sales are announced...
The Sundance Film Festival remains a pivotal platform for emerging and established filmmakers to showcase their latest creations. Some of the biggest film of all time sold at Sundance, jump starting the careers of power house auteurs such as Chris Nolan and Quentin Tarantino (ever heard of em?)
As the 2024 edition of this iconic festival continues, the buzz is all about the deals that were struck and the films that captivated audiences and critics alike. In this article, we delve into the highlights of Sundance 2024, exploring the standout films that found their homes with distributors.
Let's dive in.
'It's What's Inside' (director: Greg Jardin)
It's What's Inside
Image Courtesy of Sundance Institute, Sold to Netflix
Purchased by Netflix
Price: $17 Million
'A Real Pain' (director: Jesse Eisenberg)
A Real Pain
Image Courtesy of Sundance Institute, Sold to Fox Searchlight
Purchased by Fox Searchlight
Price: $10 million
'Ibelin' (director: Benjamin Ree)
Ibelin
Image Courtesy of Sundance Institute, Sold to Netflix
Purchased by Netflix
Price: Undisclosed
'Kneecap' (director: Rich Peppiatt)
Kneecap
Image Courtesy of Sundance Institute, Sold to Sony
Purchased by Sony Pictures Classics
Price: Undisclosed
'The Greatest Night in Pop' (director: Bao Nguyen)
The Greatest Night in Pop
Image Courtesy of Sundance Institute, Sold to Netflix
Purchased by Netflix
Price: Undisclosed
