The Sundance Film Festival is a beacon for independent filmmakers and movie enthusiasts. Nestled in the heart of Park City, Utah, this exclusive event brought together a diverse mix of filmmakers, actors, and industry insiders.

And it was also where No Film School and Canon threw an epic party. But we'll get to that.

When our founder, Ryan Koo, began No Film School, his goal was to create a website for and by filmmakers—especially those who skipped film school and are trying to make it on their own.



That was over ten years ago.

So, how does the site continue to evolve to meet the needs of the reader?

Well, we decided to bring the website into the real world—and to Sundance specifically.

One of the things we loved about the Sundance Film Festival was the chance to network and meet with the people, but we had never hosted a party there before.

This year, with a fantastic partnership with Canon, we were able to make that happen.

We had a really fun party at the Canon Creative Studio, sponsored by Rabbit Hole Distillery.

The event was held at a chic, rustic lodge, transformed into a filmmaker's paradise. The ambiance was a blend of modern technology and natural elegance. We saw demos of stunning visuals shot on Canon cameras, showcasing the brand's commitment to the art of filmmaking.

The hands-on gear demos inspired attendees for all the shots and movements they can use in their work this year.

And the step and repeat was an incredibly popular spot to post on social media.

Since we wanted this party not just to be solely about networking, we gave a camera away as well. One lucky winner walked away with a Canon EOS R5 C Cinema Camera (with a 24-105mm lens)!

The R5 C shoots 8K internal RAW video with Canon's latest RF lens mount system. It's a 45 Megapixel, full-frame powerhouse that fits in the palm of your hand and uses internal cooling fans to keep up with the processing demands. And, of course, it's a hybrid you can use for shooting fantastic stills, too.

Special thanks to Canon for providing one!

While giving away a camera at the party was a highlight, we also loved talking to people and hearing what projects they were working on. Attendees were allowed to test out the newest Canon gear as well, which was really fun.

The party served as a hub for networking, with filmmakers connecting over future projects. Canon's presence underscored their role not just as a technology provider, but as a collaborator in the storytelling process.

Toward the end of the evening, our very own Ryan Koo gave an amazing speech that brought out the vibes in the room and challenged everyone to 2024 to continue to create.

As the night wound down, guests left with a sense of inspiration and appreciation for the art of filmmaking

If you were there, let us know your favorite part in the comments.

No Film School's coverage of Sundance 2024 is brought to you by Canon.