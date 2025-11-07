Huge news, cinephiles. On Dec. 5, Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair will get a nationwide theatrical release.

With the blessing of writer/director Quentin Tarantino, The Whole Bloody Affair unites Volume 1 and Volume 2 into a single, four-hour film.

This release will also include a new, never-before-seen anime sequence, with minor edits to improve the flow from film to film.

This version will also be unrated, meaning it will match the version that premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in 2006.

This is not the first time the films have been exhibited this way, with multiple showings just this summer at the Tarantino-owned Vista Theater. The print that showed there was Tantino's version made for Cannes, and even included the French subtitles.

The release from Lionsgate will include 70mm and 35mm presentations at some theaters, too, which we know will please Tarantino, who presents all his films this way at his theaters, including the New Beverly Cinema in LA.

"I wrote and directed it as one movie—and I'm so glad to give the fans the chance to see it as one movie,” Tarantino said in a release. "The best way to see Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair is at a movie theater in glorious 70mm or 35mm. Blood and guts on a big screen in all its glory!"

The film stars Uma Thurman, Lucy Liu, Vivica A. Fox, Michael Madsen, Daryl Hannah, Gordon Liu, Michael Parks, and David Carradine as "Bill."

Check out the trailer here.

Will you be getting tickets?