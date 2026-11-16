Is the Magic Lantern era of camera hacking back? It sure looks like it. And, sadly, as expected, however you want to shake it, you can guess the driving force behind experimental firmware extensions making a comeback.

Hint: it’s artificial. And it’s intelligent.

Available on GitHub, and with plenty of warnings and caveats urging you to try these experimental firmware extensions only if you’re ready to accept the risks and warranty voids, let’s look at the latest experimental firmware extension for the Nikon Z30 from the WonderLantern organization.

Wonder Lantern Z30 Developed by the WonderLantern organization, Wonder Lantern Z30 is an experimental firmware extension project for the Nikon Z30 C 1.20 that aims to bring Magic Lantern-style on-camera extensions to this popular, compact, and entry-level APS-C mirrorless camera. If anything, this is a nice camera to try this out on, as it’s not too expensive, so the risk shouldn’t be too severe. It also could really use a boost, as it natively can only record UHD 4K30p and Full HD 120p Video—not bad, but not pushing the higher specs of most higher-end cameras. Available on GitHub, the builder for this firmware applies byte-verified patches to the stock firmware you supply and writes a modified EG module plus a JSON build report.

Heavy Warnings Ahead Sounds pretty interesting, perhaps? Well, if you’re at all worried about mitigating risks or keeping your warranty, consider yourself warned: trying experimental firmware extensions can backfire, possibly bricking your camera and certainly violating your warranty. So, before you proceed, it’s good to do your research (there’s a tab for issues on the GitHub page ) and be okay with the downsides if they come your way. The GitHub page also clearly states that while this is a Z30-specific prototype, it’s not a cross-model framework and it’s not supported or endorsed by Nikon. The page also recommends that modified firmware obviously carries risk, and before flashing, follow these steps: keep the unmodified Z_30_0120.bin;

know how to update again from Setup menu → Firmware version. Ideally, as long as the update page opens, you can return to stock firmware. But, again, proceed with caution. Credit: Nikon