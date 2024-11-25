WWII Recap and 'Best Man's Ghostwriter' Creator Matthew Starr
“Narrative audio is such a vibrant medium—it's about figuring out how to make it fun and engaging to listen to.”
In this episode of No Film School, host GG Hawkins sits down with Jason Hellerman and special guest Matthew Starr, the creator of the Audible original series The Best Man's Ghostwriter. They delve into the creative process behind the audio series, which is described as an American version of Love Actually for audio, starring Glenn Powell and Nicholas Braun. Matthew shares how he transformed his experience as a ghostwriter for best man speeches into a compelling and humorous narrative.
The discussion also explores the genre of World War II films. Jason, Matthew, and GG each discuss their favorite WWII movies, sparking a conversation about the role these films play in culture and history.
In this episode, No Film School’s GG Hawkins, Jason Hellerman, and Matthew Starr discuss:
- Matthew Starr's journey creating The Best Man’s Ghostwriter, from its early concept to Audible production
- Adapting personal experiences into a scripted audio series
- Challenges and advantages of creating an episodic narrative in the audio format
- A discussion on their favorite World War II movies, including The Longest Day, Band of Brothers, Raiders of the Lost Ark, and Jojo Rabbit
- How WWII movies have shaped film culture and continue to resonate with audiences
Memorable Quotes:
- “Band of Brothers really captures the experience of fighting and surviving in WWII, unlike anything else.” (07:04)
- “If you just want to see Nazis getting killed, go watch Sisu. One grizzled old man takes on a team of Nazis, and it’s incredible.” (11:15)
