In this episode of No Film School, host GG Hawkins sits down with Jason Hellerman and special guest Matthew Starr, the creator of the Audible original series The Best Man's Ghostwriter. They delve into the creative process behind the audio series, which is described as an American version of Love Actually for audio, starring Glenn Powell and Nicholas Braun. Matthew shares how he transformed his experience as a ghostwriter for best man speeches into a compelling and humorous narrative.

The discussion also explores the genre of World War II films. Jason, Matthew, and GG each discuss their favorite WWII movies, sparking a conversation about the role these films play in culture and history.

In this episode, No Film School’s GG Hawkins, Jason Hellerman, and Matthew Starr discuss: Matthew Starr's journey creating The Best Man’s Ghostwriter, from its early concept to Audible production

Adapting personal experiences into a scripted audio series

Challenges and advantages of creating an episodic narrative in the audio format

A discussion on their favorite World War II movies, including The Longest Day, Band of Brothers, Raiders of the Lost Ark, and Jojo Rabbit

How WWII movies have shaped film culture and continue to resonate with audiences

