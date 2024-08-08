Zoom just announced the return of their popular H1 portable audio recorder with a new XLR version which has completely dropped the built-in microphone from the build. While this might make it significantly harder to record audio directly with the audio recorder itself without any other microphones, for most video pros or small crews you’d probably be using a preferred microphone anyway.

With two locking combo XLR/TRS inputs you should have plenty of options for small productions to record all the audio needed. So let’s explore everything new with the latest Zoom H1 XLR portable audio recorder and how it could be a tool for your shoots.

Introducing the Zoom H1 XLR Portable Audio Recorder Designed to be the perfect portable audio option for a modern filmmaker/content creator type, the new Zoom H1 XLR is a powerful, portable audio recorder that is truly focused on recording audio for video. Featuring two XLR-1/4" TRS combo mic/line inputs, a 3.5mm stereo jack for aux and lav input, and 32-bit float recording for a huge dynamic range, H1 XLR supports a wide range of applications. This latest H1 features low-noise mic preamps which include phantom power for professional condenser mics and the 3.5mm input provides plug-in power for lavaliers, letting you easily record podcasts, direct feeds from mixers, audio for video shoots, and much more. Also, the USB-C connection will offer easy connectivity with computers and smart devices for live streaming, 2x2 audio interface duties, or optional bus power. The H1 XLR also supports battery power via two AA batteries and power supply input (which are unfortunately sold separately). Plus, an integrated mixer and high-contrast OLED display make operation smooth and intuitive.

No More Built-in Microphone As mentioned above, the most noteworthy aspect of this new Zoom H1, though, is that it no longer features a built-in microphone. Still, with the dual XLR inputs ready for pretty much anything with its 48V of phantom power, it should be versatile enough to handle anything you need when recording audio on set. It might not be the best solution for bigger budget productions of course, but if you’re looking to shoot online, digital content on the run, or simply record quality audio for live streams or podcasts, this new Zoom H1 could be the right option for you.

Price and Availability The new Zoom H1 XLR Portable Audio Recorder is available for order now with units expected to start shipping here soon. Here are the full specs and purchase options: For Content Creators & Audio for Video

Two XLR-1/4" TRS Combo Inputs

Ultralow Noise Mic Preamps

Clip-Free 32-Bit Float Recording

Flexible 3.5mm Stereo Input

USB-C for Computers and Smart Devices

Integrated Mixer with Bright OLED Screen

Built-In Phantom Power and Plug-In Power

2x2 Class-Compliant USB Audio Interface

Supports SDXC Cards up to 1TB