For those of us living and breathing in the film and video world, you often see and hear lots of new buzzwords thrown around—especially in the tech gear space. However, for every new camera term or cinematography jargon that springs up, a lot of the time, they don’t mean much besides more pixels or better colors.

It’s rare that a new tech innovation truly changes the game, but that appears to be the case with the invention of 32-bit float recording, which is currently revolutionizing the audio world.

To keep up with this new tech trend, Zoom just unveiled not one, but three new audio recorders that all offer 32-bit float recording as well as plenty of other features aimed to help content creators get hassle-free broadcast-quality recording anytime and anywhere.

Let’s take a look at these new Zoom H-essential models and explore how 32-bit float recording could help the audio in your film and video projects.

Why Bother with 32-Bit Float Recording? Before we look at these new Zoom audio recorders, let’s review this new term in the audio recording community. Basically, these new Zoom recorders use two A/D converters to deliver a large dynamic range of audio frequencies that allows users not to have to worry about fine-tuning input levels. Signals that are digitally clipped because they were recorded too hot can be rescued these days with surprising ease. In contrast, signals recorded at too low volumes can also be normalized to workable gain levels without adding additional noise. As long as your audio source isn’t too hot for the microphone capsule, 32-bit recording truly unlocks stress-free audio recording, as users don’t have to worry about gain-staging the input levels while on set. With 32-bit float recording, users can simply hit record and start creating. All three of Zoom’s new H-essential models include 32-bit float recording and support microSDXC cards up to 1TB, so you should be in good hands using any of these three for just about all of your audio-for-video needs. Let’s explore each a bit more.

Zoom H1essential Your starter option out of the three, the Zoom H1essential Portable Recorder is ideal for musicians, podcasters, filmmakers, or just general content creators looking for a versatile array of essential features for a wide range of scenarios.

Zoom H1essential 2-Track 32-Bit Float Portable Audio Recorder Sporting a compact handheld form factor and an incredibly intuitive interface, the H1essential Portable Recorder from Zoom is designed to make audio capture easier than ever before. With painless 32-bit floating point recording, you can capture perfect audio every time without the need to ever set levels.

With the built-in X/Y microphone, users can capture up to 120 dB of sound without issue. You can also use the 3.5mm mic/line input with plug-in power to power Lavalier mics for all types of dialogue capture and make use of all types of advanced functions like overdubbing, playback speed adjustment, mono mode, and auto record. Here are the full specs and price: Portable, Easy-to-Use Audio Recorder

Musicians, Content Creators & Podcasters

32-Bit Float: No Level Adjustment Needed

Onboard X/Y Mics Handle up to 120 dB

Overdubbing & Playback Speed Adjustment

Mono Mode for On-The-Go Interviews

Vivid OLED Display

Function as a USB-C Microphone

Tripod Mountable

Includes Windscreen, USB Cable, and Case

Zoom H4essential A step up from the 2-track Zoom H1essential is the 4-track H4essential model that includes dual XLR-1/4" combo inputs which feature low-noise and high-quality Zoom mic preamps. The H4essential includes +48V phantom power for driving professional condenser mics, plus an onboard mixer with a bright 2” color display that lets users adjust individual tracks and directly view waveforms in real-time.

Zoom H4essential 4-Track 32-Bit Float Portable Audio Recorder Ideally equipped for the burgeoning musician, indie filmmaker, and content creator, the H4essential Portable Recorder from Zoom offers four tracks of pristine, distortion-free audio without the need to set levels. With 32-bit float recording and X/Y mics that can handle 130 dB with ease, the H4essential offers a versatile pain-free audio solution.

The H4essential can utilize its USB-C port not only for power but also to stream up to two audio channels to computers and smart devices to act as a 4-in/2-out interface. The recorder is also tripod mountable and should be easy to use in a fixed location on top of your camera via an adapter as well. Here are the full specs and price: Portable, Intuitive Audio Recorder

Musicians, Content Creators & Podcasters

32-Bit Float: No Level Adjustment Needed

Onboard X/Y Mics Handle up to 130 dB

2 XLR-1/4" TRS Combo Inputs with Preamps

Onboard Mixer and Waveform Display

Function as a 4x2 USB-C Audio Interface

Tripod Mountable

Compatible with BTA-1 Bluetooth Adapter

Zoom H6essential Presented as Zoom’s flagship handheld recorder, the H6essnetial Portable Recorder offers six tracks of pristine, distortion-free audio combined with four XLR-1/4" combo inputs that feature the same low-noise and high-quality Zoom mic preamps as the H4essential. The H6essential also includes +48V phantom power for driving professional condenser mics and an onboard mixer with the same bright 2” color display.

Zoom H6essential 6-Track 32-Bit Float Portable Audio Recorder Presented as Zoom's flagship handheld recorder, the H6essential Portable Recorder offers six tracks of pristine, distortion-free audio without the need to set levels. With 32-bit float recording and hot-swappable X/Y mics that can handle 135 dB with ease, the H6essential offers a versatile pain-free audio solution.

The H6essential can also utilize its USB-C port for power and to stream up to two channels of audio to computers and smart devices. Here are the full specs and price: Flagship Handheld Audio Recorder

Filmmakers, Musicians, and Content Creators

32-Bit Float: No Level Adjustment Needed

Removable X/Y Mics Handle up to 135 dB

4 XLR-1/4" TRS Combo Inputs with Preamps

Dual A/D Converters

Onboard Mixer and Waveform Display

Function as a 6x2 USB-C Audio Interface

Compatible with Alternative Capsules

Compatible with BTA-1 Bluetooth Adapter