Following up on the heels of its popular H5studio, Zoom is back with another, even more impressive, portable audio recorder that might be its best yet. The Zoom H6studio aims to provide pro audio every time you press record with studio-grade sound recording capabilities ideal for any environment.

Let’s take a look at the new Zoom H6studio, featuring its large-diaphragm XY microphones, four ultraclean F-Series preamps, and 32-bit float recording capabilities.

The Zoom H6studio Designed to be the most advanced Handy Recorder Zoom has ever made, the H6studio has been built with F-Series technology, which enables those looking to record audio to ensure every take is pristine, whether capturing music, film audio, podcasts, or field recordings. Plus, with an impressive -127 dBu EIN, the H6studio's F-Series preamps should be able to deliver ultraclean, transparent audio. Dual A/D converters and 32-bit float recording offer 132 dB of dynamic range, so every subtle detail is captured without distortion. The goal is to capture bigger sound too, as the 19.4mm X/Y microphones will be able to provide a flat, natural frequency response and handle up to 140 dB SPL —enough to record everything from quiet acoustic performances to roaring jet engines. Their stacked 90º X/Y arrangement should further minimize phase cancellation for a clear, focused stereo image, too.

Easily Switch Formats and Expand Your Recording Power The H6studio will allow users to easily toggle between 32-bit float for no-clipping headroom and 16/24-bit for instant, ready-to-use files. With dedicated gain knobs and a format switch, you can adapt to any workflow without missing a beat. Users can also record up to 8 tracks simultaneously—6 individual inputs plus a stereo mix—at sampling rates from 44.1 to 192 kHz (up to 8 tracks at 96 kHz, 6 tracks at 192 kHz). RF shielding prevents smartphone and Wi-Fi interference, while shock-mounted capsules reduce handling noise. Lookahead limiters will further prevent distortion in 16-/24-bit mode and ensure smooth, peak-free recordings in 32-bit float. Four locking XLR/TRS inputs offer +48V phantom power and +4 dBu line-level support, plus a stereo mini jack for plug-in powered mics.

Price and Availability The Zoom H6studio is out and available to preorder now, with units expected to start shipping in late September. Here are the full specs and purchase options. Music, Podcasts, Video, Field Recording

Large-Diameter X/Y Stereo Microphone

Record 6-Tracks + Stereo Mix

32-Bit Float and 16-/24-Bit Modes

Rates up to 192 kHz, Color LCD Screen

4 XLR/TRS Combo Inputs with 48V Phantom

F-Series Preamps with -127 dB EIN

Compatible with Zoom Capsule System 3.0

6-In / 2-Out USB Audio Interface

15 Hours on 2 AA Batteries, USB-C Power