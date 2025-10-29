With a name like Blackmagic Design, you’d think the company was concocted out of a witch's cauldron to begin with. Founded back in 2001 by CEO Grant Petty, Blackmagic Design has made a name for itself over the past few decades for its video capture cards, its powerful cinema cameras, and its popular NLE DaVinci Resolve—amongst many other helpful products in the film and video space.

However, in true Blackmagic fashion, the brand has been a champion of up-and-coming filmmakers, with an extra penchant for supporting budding horror writers, directors, and editors.

In honor of Blackmagic Design’s horror filmmaking history, and as part of Horror Week 2025, we chatted with several horror filmmakers about some of their favorite Blackmagic cameras over the years and how the brand has helped launch their projects and careers.

Discussing Blackmagic's History of Horror Courtesy of Julian Terry NFS: What's been your favorite Blackmagic camera to use for horror filmmaking over the years? As a filmmaker and a producer, I love to create horror films on mobile phones. With our previous films winning multiple awards, going against conventional high-end cameras. We use the Blackmagic Camera app that unlocks so many possibilities when it comes to storytelling. Also, if I were to name my favorite non-mobile Blackmagic Camera, that would be the Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K. — Raymond Mendez (Producer, Don’t Ignore Me) Call me old school, but I still love my 2D classically composed media. And for that reason, I think the classic URSA, or Blackmagic Cinema Camera 6K, is my favorite of the Blackmagic camera lines. We’ve used the Blackmagic Cinema Camera and the Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera on movie productions quite a lot. — Justin Warren (DIT, The Woman in the Yard) I’m actually a big fan of the OG Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera. It has such a distinctive look, and I love being able to have such a small form factor. It’s got its quirks, but it’s a fun camera to have with my kit. I haven’t used the new Blackmagic URSA Cine 12K LF or Blackmagic URSA Cine 17K 65 cameras yet, but I’m really intrigued by the new RGBW sensors and have been pleased with the skin tones and detail that I’ve seen from other users. — Andrew Scott Baird (DP, Shelby Oaks) The Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Pro 6K stands out for its great ISO range and portability, but the sensor on the URSA Cine 17k has a ton of people talking. We're finally getting a real competitor with ARRI for much more reasonable prices. — Ricardo Martinez (Writer/Director and Co-Founder of The LatinXorcists) I’d have to say the PYXIS 12K. That camera is a beast. Like I’ve said before, it has that Alexa Mini form factor I love, the sensor is fantastic, and the new external monitor is a huge plus. — Julian Terry (Writer/Director)

NFS: What Blackmagic gear would you be most interested in using for any horror projects in the future? We want to shoot our multi-award-winning short film Don't Ignore Me as a feature using multiple phones. So, we are super excited to try the new Blackmagic Camera ProDock. Blackmagic has always made filmmaking so accessible to everyone, and I think this ProDock will be a game-changer. — Raymond Mendez (Producer, Don’t Ignore Me) With the development of Blackmagic's new sensor technology in the URSA Cine 12K LF, the URSA Cine 17K 65, and the URSA Cine Immersive cameras, there are great improvements to the low-light sensitivity, which allows me to shoot dark, moody scenes with less film lighting. Even shooting with available light and sculpting the shots with flags and cutters. — Judd Overton (DP, Totally Killer) I would love to try the URSA Cine 17K 65 on an atmospheric horror film. I’m also itching to try out the URSA Cine Immersive camera. It seems to limit a lot of the limitations created by other stereoscopic solutions. I attempted to use it a few weeks ago for a large project. However, it was challenging to find a rental unit, and we didn’t have a lot of time to test a new workflow given the tight turnaround needed. I’d love to test it out, though, so we can be ready for the next time! — Andrew Scott Baird (DP, Shelby Oaks) The URSA Cine 17K and, of course, the URSA Cine Immersive camera. But also let's not forget how great the Resolve Micro Color Panel is. The Bluetooth capability is not getting enough praise. It's my fave panel, and I have used a lot of panels over the years. — Ricardo Martinez (Writer/Director and Co-Founder of The LatinXorcists) If I could experiment with any camera next, it would be the URSA Cine 17K 65. That large sensor reminds me of VistaVision—it lets you capture a wider view without distortion. Lately, I’ve been shooting wider and wider; we’re using the 14mm open gate on everything. I’d love to take that even further with the 17K sensor. As filmmakers, we’re constantly working under insane constraints. Having new formats to play with gives us room to explore...and that’s where new voices emerge. I can’t wait to see what wild, experimental stuff comes next. Happy shooting on whatever camera you may use! — Julian Terry (Writer/Director)

This article was brought to you by Blackmagic Design. For more horror filmmaking interviews and insights, check out the rest of our Horror Week 2025 coverage here!