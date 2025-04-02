Ahead of NAB 2025, which starts this Sunday in Las Vegas and runs through next Wednesday, Adobe has rolled out its full slate of updates set to hit Premiere Pro here for the month of April. This latest release, which is listed as update 25.2, adds several new AI-powered tools, including an AI-powered search panel, an update to Generative Extend, and new translate captions capabilities.

Let’s look at all of the new tools and features, as well as explore the minor fixes set to come to Adobe Premiere Pro with this 25.2 update.

Adobe Premiere Pro Update 25.2 So, the big highlights here are the AI-powered tools and features. However, many of these features aren’t new per se. Rather, they’re updated and gaining more intelligence and functionality. Generative Extend gets a boost with Adobe Firefly’s latest AI improvements. Designed as a simple click-and-drag feature, Generative Extend should now be even more seamless and intelligent. However, it also looks like this tool will require Adobe’s Firefly generative credits to use, which Adobe limits to a monthly allowance for users with the option to reload with an extra Firefly plan. The other major update will be new AI-powered media intelligence and a corresponding search panel. These new features will help editors when they are searching for the perfect shots in their footage bins. Users can now search by using everyday language based on imagery, spoken words, or content with embedded metadata like shoot date, location, or camera type. You can learn more about using this AI-powered media intelligence and the new search panel here . Generative Extend will create additional frames and insert them into your sequence. Adobe

Other New and Improved Features Adobe has also announced that the app’s translate captions feature can now be automatically generated in Premiere Pro or imported via caption sidecar files (like .srt, for example) as a way to help improve the accessibility and reach of your content. Users can also quickly translate captions using the Speech-to-Text tool and then customize these captions as needed to ensure accuracy and clarity. Adobe’s color management in Premiere Pro has been significantly improved as well, and it should be easier to use wide-gamut camera raw and log-encoded media now, as well as easier to output to multiple formats. Adobe is also adding support for the import of MKV (H.264/AAC) files as well as adding content credentials into your exported video files as a way to enhance transparency for creators. A. Media Search. B. Search window. CREDIT: Adobe