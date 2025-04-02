Premiere Pro Gets New AI-Powered Search Tools and Other Improvements with 25.2 Update
Take a look at all of the new AI-powered tools and features coming with the April 2025 update (25.2) for Premiere Pro.
Ahead of NAB 2025, which starts this Sunday in Las Vegas and runs through next Wednesday, Adobe has rolled out its full slate of updates set to hit Premiere Pro here for the month of April. This latest release, which is listed as update 25.2, adds several new AI-powered tools, including an AI-powered search panel, an update to Generative Extend, and new translate captions capabilities.
Let’s look at all of the new tools and features, as well as explore the minor fixes set to come to Adobe Premiere Pro with this 25.2 update.
Adobe Premiere Pro Update 25.2
So, the big highlights here are the AI-powered tools and features. However, many of these features aren’t new per se. Rather, they’re updated and gaining more intelligence and functionality. Generative Extendgets a boost with Adobe Firefly’s latest AI improvements.
Designed as a simple click-and-drag feature, Generative Extend should now be even more seamless and intelligent. However, it also looks like this tool will require Adobe’s Firefly generative credits to use, which Adobe limits to a monthly allowance for users with the option to reload with an extra Firefly plan.
The other major update will be new AI-powered media intelligence and a corresponding search panel. These new features will help editors when they are searching for the perfect shots in their footage bins. Users can now search by using everyday language based on imagery, spoken words, or content with embedded metadata like shoot date, location, or camera type.
You can learn more about using this AI-powered media intelligence and the new search panel here.
Generative Extend will create additional frames and insert them into your sequence.
Adobe
Other New and Improved Features
Adobe has also announced that the app’s translate captions feature can now be automatically generated in Premiere Pro or imported via caption sidecar files (like .srt, for example) as a way to help improve the accessibility and reach of your content.
Users can also quickly translate captions using the Speech-to-Text tool and then customize these captions as needed to ensure accuracy and clarity. Adobe’s color management in Premiere Pro has been significantly improved as well, and it should be easier to use wide-gamut camera raw and log-encoded media now, as well as easier to output to multiple formats.
Adobe is also adding support for the import of MKV (H.264/AAC) files as well as adding content credentials into your exported video files as a way to enhance transparency for creators.
A. Media Search. B. Search window.
CREDIT: Adobe
Premiere Pro Fixes and Improvements
Adobe has also announced that this 25.2 update will feature several minor bug fixes and improvements. Here’s the full list of fixes set to come to Premiere Pro:
Audio Fixed:
- Audio waveform generation was sometimes not resumed after closing and reopening a project.
- The Progress Dashboard did not show determinate progress for Enhance Speech.
- The track routing output button appeared in instances when it should have been hidden. Changing the track output routing in the Audio Track Mixer did not properly show and hide the output assignment button. Clicking on the output assignment button in this scenario would lead to a crash.
- Pasting the Volume effect to another stereo clip within the Effect Controls panel duplicated that effect on the pasted clip.
- 5.1 audio device output mapping, specified in Preferences > Audio Hardware, was not preserved with MME devices.
- Audio hardware devices with 4 outputs will now work with sequences that have 5.1 Mix Track outputs. Previously 5.1 Sequences with audio devices that have only 4 outputs were silent.
- Audio playback would stop for some multicam users using the Match Frame command with automatic waveform generation turned off.
- Clip automation was sometimes altered when recording audio via Latch automation. The automation was affected before the latch automation was written to the clip, causing the keyframe line to be in the wrong position.
- The mix track's fader in the Audio Track Mixer was reset to 0.0 when the Timeline panel was activated during playback.
- The Remix tool could be used on a clip in a read-only project.
Color Fixed:
- A re-focus on Premiere Pro with AutoDetect Log Video ColorSpace option enabled in RAW media file workflows resulted in memory management issues.
- Encode workflows using RAW media file sources in Premiere Pro and Adobe Media Encoder with AutoDetect Log Video ColorSpace option enabled experienced memory management issues.
Captions and Transcription Fixed:
- Batch exporting sequences with captions results in missing burnt in captions.
- Clips with embedded captions would not show the Direct Manipulation menu in the Program Monitor panel.
Editing Fixed:
- Render and Replace wasn't correctly handling clips that have an audio offset from the video.
- Background processes for Media Intelligence in the Progress panel sometimes disappeared or showed incorrect completion amount.
- The thumbnail viewer in the Project panel preview area could remain visible after the preview area was hidden.
- Crashes could occur when scrolling in the sequence timeline.
- Some panels would not respond to the "Close panel" command or keyboard shortcut.
- When the video track height was set to the minimum, edit points were very difficult to see.
- Some of the user interfaces in the learning panel weren’t displaying correctly.
Effects Fixed:
- After creating masks or keyframes in the Effect Controls panel, shortcuts or commands in the panels' contextual menu could be unavailable.
Export Fixed:
- Addressed an issue where FCP XML could interpret 25fps as 50fps.
- Changing the exported frame rate in Export mode caused an incorrect duration to show below the Preview frame.
- Export mode timecode fields incorrectly showed non-drop frame values for drop frame timecode.
- Exporting captions with accents on characters would sometimes not be exported properly.
- Responded to changes on Vimeo platform: Password protected sharing is no longer available for free accounts, it now requires an upgraded account.
Formats Fixed:
- Panasonic P2 AVCI50 media would not play back on Panasonic cameras and decks.
- Adjusting some values in the Source Settings for .r3d media could lead to a crash.
- AVI MJPEG files could not be imported in After Effects or Premiere Pro on Mac Intel systems.
- Frame retrieval and frame replace errors could be seen when playing back Canon Cinema RAW files.
Titles and Graphics Fixed:
- Stock mogrts would sometimes not show up in the Graphics Templates panel when Free and Premium filters were used.
- Replacing media in a mogrt file didn’t work from the Source panel.
- The Essential Graphics panel showed black thumbnails when some Windows user names had special characters.
Transmit Fixed:
- Various transmit fixes.
Performance Fixed:
- A crash sometimes occurred while playing a clip after enabling Hardware Decode in Media Preferences.
- Premiere Pro could crash during startup if certain third party codecs were installed on the system.
This latest update for Adobe Premiere Pro is free to download and ready for all Premiere Pro users. The update should be found in the Creative Cloud desktop app and available for auto-update if you have it enabled.
