At the tail end of every Adobe MAX—Adobe’s annual creativity conference—the company brings out some of its engineers to showcase their most ambitious projects. We’ve seen from past Sneaks many of the AI-powered features that have made their way to Adobe’s most popular apps like Photoshop, InDesign, and of course Premiere Pro and After Effects.

At this year’s Sneaks event at Adobe MAX in Miami, FL, the Adobe team brought comedian Awkwafina to check out their latest technological innovations. AI, of course, was the theme of the conference overall as Adobe had already showcased their new AI video model , and these new features lean heavily on AI-powered tools and features.

So, in case you missed Adobe MAX in person or online, here are some of the highlights that would be most relevant to those of us working in film, video, and content.

Project In Motion "Project In Motion lets you turn a custom-shaped animation into a video just by describing what you want—like "pistachio ice cream." Using generative AI, you can explore new animation workflows and convert text into animation based on an initial After Effects project. Plus, you can add a style reference image to mix and match styles with your prompt for a unique touch." For film and video pros Project In Motion could be a game-changer for those with limited expertise in graphics and animation, but could help you create some creative and smooth motion graphic transitions for brand logos, titles, or other simple effects.

Project Know How "Project Know How envisions the future of content provenance by demonstrating the durability of Content Credentials across both digital and physical spaces. Through fingerprinting and watermarking, users can quickly trace the origins of videos and images to their original source, even when visible Content Credentials metadata has been stripped. Project Know How exemplifies how Adobe continues to help build trust and promote transparency across all forms of content." Along with AI, another major theme at Adobe MAX this year was the importance of authenticity and protection for your content. This new feature would be a revolutionary new way for journalists and content managers to check to make sure their content isn’t used without their consent, plus if your content is used you can prove that it was and even highlight exactly how it might have been changed or altered.

Project Turntable "With Project Turntable, you can easily rotate 2D vector art in 3D, and it’ll still look like 2D art from any new angle. Just click a button and drag a slider to spin your graphics around, much like manipulating a 3D object. The best part? Even after the rotation, the vector graphics stay true to the original shape, so you don’t lose any of the design’s essence." Another big win for those looking to easily level up their motion graphic skill sets, this Project Turntable would help those unfamiliar with 3D easily turn their 2D art into 3D objects. This would also save a huge amount of time for 3D artists and remove tons of design and animation needs.

Project Super Sonic "With Project Super Sonic, you can generate sound effects for your video simply by using a prompt, or you can click on objects in the video to create sounds without any prompts. You can even control the timing of these sounds with your voice, making it super intuitive. Add and layer sounds directly in the timeline, mix background and foreground effects, and choose from variations of prompts to get just the right sound. It’s a cool way to enhance your videos with custom audio that fits perfectly." Adobe also unveiled some impressive AI-powered audio features like this new Project Super Sonic which would grant users the ability to create their own sound effects quickly and easily. The examples in the video are impressive and look kind of fun to mess around with at the very least.