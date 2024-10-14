Kicking off their annual Adobe MAX conference in Miami, Florida this year, Adobe has announced that their Firefly video model is finally ready to release to the public and is available to try out today.

For those who have followed Adobe Firefly’s evolution of tools like Generative Fill in Photoshop, this really shouldn’t come as a huge surprise. However, to see it in person is still quite impressive—much in the way the very first generative AI images of Generative Fill were for image editors.

Adobe made the announcement at the opening keynote of this year’s MAX conference and plans to add this new Firefly generative AI model to Premiere Pro workflows (more on those later). But, for now, here’s what you need to know about this AI video model.

Adobe Firefly Generative Video AI Added as an addition to its Image, Vector, and Design models, the new Firefly video model is set to be released in public beta and is set to be the first publicly available video model designed to be commercially safe for video editors and videographers to use for all of their content creation needs. “The usage of Firefly within our creative applications has seen massive adoption, and it’s been inspiring to see how the creative community has used it to push the boundaries of what’s possible. We’re thrilled to bring creative professionals even more tools for ideation and creation, all designed to be commercially safe.” — Ely Greenfield, chief technology officer, digital media at Adobe. The Firefly Video Model (beta) is set to extend Adobe’s family of generative AI models and make Firefly one of the most comprehensive model offerings for creative teams. It is available today through a limited public beta with the goal of garnering feedback from small groups of creative professionals. Here’s a full list of all of the new Firefly offerings set to be available in Creative Cloud today: Generative Extend (beta) for perfectly timed video edits: Powered by the Firefly Video Model and now available in the Premiere Pro beta, Generative Extend allows you to extend clips to cover gaps in footage, smooth out transitions, or hold on shots longer for perfectly timed edits.

allows you to extend clips to cover gaps in footage, smooth out transitions, or hold on shots longer for perfectly timed edits. Text to Video & Image to Video (beta) for improved user controls and stunning video clips: Powered by the Firefly Video Model and now rolling out in limited public beta in the Firefly web app , creators can access new Text to Video and Image to Video capabilities. With Text to Video, video editors can generate video from text prompts, access a variety of camera controls such as angle, motion and zoom to finetune videos, and reference images for B-Roll generation that seamlessly fill gaps in a video timeline. Image to Video capabilities allow creators to bring still shots or illustrations to life by transforming them into stunning live action clips.

, creators can access new Text to Video and Image to Video capabilities. With Text to Video, video editors can generate video from text prompts, access a variety of camera controls such as angle, motion and zoom to finetune videos, and reference images for B-Roll generation that seamlessly fill gaps in a video timeline. Image to Video capabilities allow creators to bring still shots or illustrations to life by transforming them into stunning live action clips. Firefly Image 3 enhancements for faster generations: With the latest evolution of Firefly Image 3 Model, creators of all levels can ideate by generating images in seconds with results that are up to 4x faster than previous models – available today on the Firefly web app.

Generative Workspace (beta) in Photoshop: Powered by Adobe Firefly, Generative Workspace in Photoshop allows designers to ideate, brainstorm and iterate concepts simultaneously to achieve their vision while producing stunning visuals faster and more intuitively than ever before.

allows designers to ideate, brainstorm and iterate concepts simultaneously to achieve their vision while producing stunning visuals faster and more intuitively than ever before. Firefly Vector Model (beta) Advancements in Illustrator: Adobe Illustrator brought Generative Shape Fill (beta), Generative Recolor and Text to Pattern, all powered by the latest Firefly Vector Model (beta) earlier this year, empowering designers to quickly ideate or add detailed vectors in their own unique style to existing artwork and designs. With the latest version of Firefly Vector Model, creators can now further control the density of elements in a single pattern to change how tightly the elements are packed together. You can read more about the Adobe Firefly generative AI video features here .

Responsible Innovation with Adobe Firefly Adobe has also released more info about its own promises for “responsible innovation” for Firefly and this new generative AI video model. Adobe promises that its Firefly generative AI models are trained only on licensed content, such as Adobe Stock and public domain content. Adobe has also shared that its AI features are developed in accordance with the company’s AI Ethics principles of accountability, responsibility, and transparency, and it makes use of the Content Authenticity Initiative that it is a part of. These Content Credentials, which act like a “nutrition label” for digital content to show how it was created and edited, are applied to these new Firefly-powered features across Creative Cloud and can be used to indicate the use of generative AI.