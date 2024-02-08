While perhaps ultimately predictable and a reflection of where AI can meet current 3D character animation technology at where it is, it’s still quite creepy to see AI enter the space of face-tracking data and animation.

That’s because our faces, by definition, are very much a part of what makes us human. We’ve also seen how 3D character animation has struggled with trying to replicate how faces move and talk for decades now.

Still, a new AI study has been released that showcases how facial animation generation can evolve with multi-modality guidance, and that could be big news for those working in 3D character animation. Let’s what AI is unlocking for us next.

AI-Powered Face Tracking Data With a focus on speech, this new Media2Face innovation aims to bring AI into the high-quality 4D facial data space to help animators and artists get better at recreating the nuances of facial animation. This new technology makes use of multi-modality guidance to solve many issues such as limited realism and a lack of flexible conditioning. They’ve developed a new Generalized Neural Parametric Facial Asset (GNPFA) to help auto-encode the mapping of facial geometry with the goal of extracting high-quality expressions and accurate head poses for these future facial models. You can see this new AI at work in the video below that showcases the Media2Face diffusion model which can accept rich multi-modality guidances from audio, text, and images.