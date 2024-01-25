There’s only so many ways in which you can talk about AI in film and video before you have to settle on the obvious conclusion: if any of us want to have any sort of career in this industry going forward, we’re going have to get used to using AI.

And that inevitable future just became quite a bit more realized with Google’s new AI video generator finally being revealed. Dubbed ‘Lumiere’ (in a not-so-subtle nod to the fathers of moving pictures themselves, the Lumière brothers), this new AI video generator looks to be one of the most advanced text-to-video models yet.

Let’s take a look at Google’s generative AI play and explore how it works, what the results look like so far, and — sadly — how we could expect the industry to shift with this new player now officially on the scene.

Google Lumiere AI Video Generator Now, we’ll get more into what it means that Google is the company behind this AI video generator in a second, but for now, let’s take a quick look at Lumiere itself (including the demo video linked below). Lumiere is a text-to-video model that can generate full scenes with just a simple text input. Off the bat, it looks quite similar to other text-to-video models which we’ve seen (and covered) like Runway, Pika, and Midjourney, but Google promises that its version will be able to eventually surpass its competition. For now though, the demo showcases mostly clips of animals being generated from prompts, as well as the AI video generator using real photos as source material. However, the most impressive elements of this new AI at launch will probably be its strong animation and stylization controls.

Video Stylization and Cinemagraphs One fun-looking feature for sure in Lumiere is a “Video Stylization” setting that looks to allow users the ability to upload a source video, then prompt the generative AI model to provide various element changes to it. We’ve seen some different versions in the past, but for concept artists to graphic designers, this could be huge for creating content that’s on-brand and in the style of an overall project. There’s also a new feature called “Cinemagraphs” that allows users to animate just one section of a video or image. (This is similar to the Motion Brush feature which we’ve seen introduced to Runway as well.) There’s also a “Video Inpainting” feature that allows users to mask certain parts to generate without changing the rest of the video (again, similar to Adobe’s Generative Fill feature as well). Now, while the most revolutionary aspects of this new generative AI model might not be the overall results just yet, there is reason to be concerned that this AI video generator might be a more serious player than it at first appears. This is in part due to the AI model itself. Google's Space-Time U-Net architecture lumiere-video.github.io