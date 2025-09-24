The Allison Brie and Dave Franco movie Together was a noisy horror movie that played on all of our senses and was a modest hit in America. As it debuts internationally, the film is also doing well.

But headlines out of China suggest that they may not be seeing the same movie we did. In fact, The Guardian is reporting that AI was possibly used to make a gay character straight.

Basically, the scene in question is a cutaway to a wedding between two men. But when Chinese audiences saw the scene, one of the men's faces was replaced by a woman's face.

No one knew about the replacement until images circulated on Social Media and people figured it out.

'Togetherness' AI changes Credit: X

We don't totally know if AI was used to change it, but some sort of computer editing program was used to change it. It just feels like an AI move. And honestly, face replacement like this is usually done that way now.

The prevailing theory is that this was changed to make sure the movie was allowed to be shown in China. They have a board that reviews movies and decides what's allowed to premiere there, and while homosexuality is decriminalized in China, it's still frowned upon by some sectors of Chinese society.

It may have just been easier for them to try to slip this past them than to take a stand.

The uproar online over these edits has actually caused China to move off releasing the movie widely.

It's so hard to see movies changing innocuous things like this to appease censors in foreign lands to make a few bucks.

This scene is so quick in the movie that I can't imagine being bothered by it, but I also understand the capitalism behind trying to squeeze every last drop of cash out of a movie to make sure it's profitable.

Art and commerce will always be in battle, but we shouldn't add censorship to the mix. That's when I think we do need filmmakers to take a stand.

Let me know what you think in the comments.