One of the hard things about making a big movie or TV show in a new universe is honoring all the other titles that have come before it and fitting into that timeline.

And that's especially true with the Alien movies, whose stories have spanned hundreds of years in their timeline and have lots of continuity to remember.

That was a huge task for showrunner Noah Hawley when he embarked on Alien: Earth.

But you have to focus on the story first, and then work the dates out.

Hawley told The Hollywood Reporter, "The thing with Alien is that it’s not just a great monster movie. It’s the story of humanity trapped between its primordial parasitic past and its AI future, and they’re both trying to kill us. So, there’s nowhere to go."

And when he dug in on the story, he uncovered some prescient things.

Hawley expanded, "It’s really a story of, does humanity deserve to survive? Does humanity’s arrogance in thinking that we’re no longer food and its arrogance in creating these AI beings, who we think will do what we tell them — but ultimately might lose their mind — is there a way out?"

Once he figured that out, it was time to figure out where it sat in the timeline of the other movies.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

The Alien Universe Timeline

The Alien franchise has captivated audiences for decades with its terrifying xenomorphs and human drama.

For fans looking to navigate this intricate universe, there are a lot of movies and timelines to keep track of as they go.

The Chronological Timeline

This timeline arranges the films and television series according to the sequence of events within the Alien universe.

The Alien vs. Predator films are considered non-canon to the main storyline and are addressed in a separate section.

Year(s) Title Key Events 2089-2093 Prometheus In the late 21st century, the crew of the scientific vessel Prometheus discovers a star map that leads them to the distant moon LV-223. There, they uncover the remains of an advanced alien race known as the Engineers and a deadly biological agent, the black goo, which leads to the creation of early forms of the xenomorph. The android David begins his sinister experiments with the alien pathogen. 2104 Alien: Covenant Ten years after the Prometheus mission, the colonization ship Covenant, carrying thousands of colonists in cryo-sleep, is diverted to a seemingly habitable planet. They discover the sole survivor of the Prometheus mission, the now-rogue android David, who has continued his experiments, engineering the xenomorph into its iconic deadly form. 2120 Alien: Earth Set two years before the events of the original Alien, this FX television series is expected to explore the xenomorph threat on Earth for the first time in the franchise's history. 2122 Alien The commercial towing vessel Nostromo receives a distress signal from the desolate moon LV-426. The crew discovers a derelict alien spacecraft and its deadly cargo. Warrant Officer Ellen Ripley is the sole human survivor of the ensuing nightmare, successfully ejecting the creature from her shuttle. 2142 Alien: Romulus Taking place 20 years after the Nostromo incident, a group of young space colonizers scavenging a derelict space station come face to face with the xenomorph. 2179 Aliens After 57 years in hypersleep, Ellen Ripley is rescued. She returns to LV-426, now a terraforming colony named Hadley's Hope, as an advisor to a unit of Colonial Marines after communication with the colony is lost. They find the colony overrun by a hive of xenomorphs and must fight for their survival. 2179 Alien 3 Following the events of Aliens, Ripley's escape pod crashes on the prison planet Fiorina "Fury" 161. An alien embryo was aboard her vessel, leading to a new infestation. Ripley discovers she has been implanted with a queen embryo and sacrifices herself to prevent the Weyland-Yutani Corporation from obtaining the creature. 2381 Alien: Resurrection Two hundred years after her death, a cloned Ellen Ripley, with enhanced abilities due to her mixed DNA, is brought back by the United Systems Military aboard the vessel Auriga. Scientists are breeding xenomorphs for study and weaponization. Ripley 8, along with a band of mercenaries, must once again confront the alien threat as it escapes containment.

Does Alien: Earth Have Its Own Timeline?

We dug into this a little yesterday when we went over some of Hawley's quotes on making the show.

The answer is "Sort of." Hawley's story didn't need the events of Prometheus or Alien Covenant, so it exists outside of them.

It doesn't mean they didn't happen, it just means they probably don't address them or the idea that we were created by aliens, and some of the extended lore.

And probably not the visuals, which are different than the other movies.

Here's how Hawley explained it.

“Ridley and I have talked about this — and many, many elements of the show.” Hawley continued, “For me, and for a lot of people, this ‘perfect life form’ — as it was described in the first film — is the product of millions of years of evolution that created this creature that may have existed for a million years out there in space. The idea that, on some level, it was a bioweapon created half an hour ago, that’s just inherently less useful to me. And in terms of the mythology, what’s scary about this monster is that when you look at those first two movies, you have this retro-futuristic technology. You have giant computer monitors, these weird keyboards … You have to make a choice. Am I doing that? Because in the prequels, Ridley made the technology thousands of years more advanced than the technology of Alien, which is supposed to take place in those movies’ future. There’s something about that that doesn’t really compute for me. I prefer the retro-futurism of the first two films. And so that’s the choice I’ve made — there’s no holograms. The convenience of that beautiful Apple store technology is not available to me.”

Summing It All Up

The Alien universe is a fun and expansive one. I'm excited to see someone playing in that world and to have a TV series that will dig deep into it.

Noah Hawley is one of my favorite showrunners and writers, so I am on the edge of my seat to see where he takes us.

Let me know what you think in the comments.