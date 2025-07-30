One of the things I love about Hollywood is that there are always stars to get excited about. But to stay on top, they have to make a lot of movies.

Over the last decade, we've seen the rise of Ana de Armas. She's become one of Hollywood's mainstays and a huge star intentionally.

Today, I want to go over her top 10 movies of all time.

Let's dive in.

1. Knives Out (2019) As the compassionate and unassuming nurse Marta Cabrera, de Armas is the heart of Rian Johnson's star-studded whodunnit. She delivers a breakout performance that is both vulnerable and resilient. Her portrayal earned her a Golden Globe nomination and solidified her status as a leading lady.

2. Blade Runner 2049 (2017) I felt like this was the movie that introduced her to most audiences. Denis Villeneuve's visually stunning sci-fi sequel gave de Armas some unexpected emotional depth to the role of Joi, a holographic AI companion. Her character's evolving relationship with Ryan Gosling's Officer K provides a thought-provoking exploration of love and humanity in a dystopian future.

3. No Time to Die (2021) Though her screen time is brief, de Armas leaves an indelible mark on the James Bond franchise as Paloma, a charismatic and highly skilled CIA agent. You were left wanting more, and wanting more fun from her in this franchise. Her electrifying and action-packed sequence alongside Daniel Craig was a highlight for many viewers and critics, who praised her for injecting a burst of energy and fun into the film.

4. Ballerina (2025) Expanding the John Wick universe, de Armas takes the lead as Rooney, an assassin trained in the traditions of the Ruska Roma. She was tasked with carrying this action blockbuster on her shoulders, and she delivered. The film was praised for its bone-crunching choreography and for successfully establishing a new franchise protagonist, with critics highlighting de Armas's commitment and star power as essential to its success.

5. Blonde (2022) This is a controversial pick, but I am going by De Armas' performance here. She took on the monumental task of portraying Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe in this fictionalized brutal biopic. De Armas's transformative performance was praised for its raw and immersive depiction of the star's turbulent life and inner turmoil. Her commitment to the role earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress.

6. The Informer (2019) In this gritty crime thriller, de Armas plays Sofia Hoffman, the wife of an ex-convict working as an FBI informant. She brings a sense of urgency and emotional weight to the film.

7. Deep Water (2022) In this erotic thriller from director Adrian Lyne, de Armas stars as the enigmatic Melinda Van Allen, whose mind games with her husband (Ben Affleck) take a deadly turn. Ana de Armas fully commits to the role of a manipulative wife and has a lot of fun here playing with the character and situations.

8. Knock Knock (2015) I think this movie is a hidden gem. One of her earlier English-language roles, this horror-thriller sees de Armas as one of two young women who insinuate themselves into a married man's life with sinister intentions. It's a departure from her more recent roles and showcases her ability to play against type, delivering a seductive and unsettling performance.

9. Hands of Stone (2016) In this biopic about the life of boxer Roberto Durán, de Armas portrays Felicidad Iglesias, Durán's wife. She provides a strong and supportive presence, grounding the film's narrative with a sense of family and stability amidst the volatile world of professional boxing.

10. The Gray Man (2022) Re-teaming with Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, de Armas dives headfirst into the action genre as CIA agent Dani Miranda. She proves her mettle as a formidable action star, holding her own in elaborate fight sequences and high-octane chases in this globe-trotting espionage thriller.

Summing It All Up Ana De Armas is one of the biggest stars in the world. Going through her filmography is fun, and I think we're probably on the cusp of seeing her add to all these hits. Did I leave out any of your favorites?

Let me know what you think in the comments.