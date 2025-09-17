The first trailer has arrived for the new Anaconda, starring Jack Black and Paul Rudd. The movie is a soft reboot of Anaconda... that's about making a soft reboot of Anaconda.

The original Anaconda is a 1997 creature-feature/actioner directed by Luis Llosa. It stars Jennifer Lopez, Ice Cube, Jon Voight, Eric Stoltz, Jonathan Hyde, and Owen Wilson. In it, a documentary film crew encounters a giant anaconda, and action ensues. The film has become a '90s cult classic.

In a meta spin probably inspired by creative takes on existing IP like Barbie (a self-aware movie that knows it's about a product) and Scream (the one from 2022, which specifically called itself out for being a "requel"), the new Anaconda is about two guys who really love the original and want to make their own version.

According to Sony, the film follows best friends Doug (Black) and Griff (Rudd).



They've always dreamed of remaking their all-time favorite movie: the cinematic "classic" Anaconda.When a midlife crisis pushes them to finally go for it, they head deep into the Amazon to start filming. But things get real when an actual giant anaconda appears, turning their comically chaotic movie set into a deadly situation. The movie they’re dying to make? It might just get them killed.

I am particularly excited to see Steve Zahn make an appearance here, who made a name in other '90s hits like That Thing You Do! and Out of Sight.

This trend among reboots and requels acts as a form of insurance, almost, by acknowledging potential criticism before audiences can voice it, while simultaneously delivering exactly what they're critiquing.

Check out the trailer for Anaconda below.

The film releases on Dec. 25.