While it's true that inspiration can be found anywhere or in anything, sometimes the origin of IP can surprise us.

Case in point: Miramax is developing an animated musical based on "Monster Mash," the 1962 song that has become a yearly Halloween anthem.

According to Deadline, Miramax CEO Jonathan Glickman has optioned the rights from Reservoir and Capizzi Music Co. to adapt Bobby "Boris" Pickett's hit into a feature-length animated film.

The song, which Pickett co-wrote with Lenny Capizzi in under two hours and recorded in a single take, has been streamed over 500 million times worldwide and reportedly generates $1 million in annual royalties.

So, yeah, intellectual property can be found anywhere, even in a three-minute novelty tune from the 1960s.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

What Could This Movie Be About?

"Monster Mash" could translate well into a visual adaptation, since it already has the bones of a story.

The lyrics are from a mad scientist's perspective. His monster comes to life to perform a new dance, the Monster Mash. The scientist throws a party for other monsters, including Wolfman, Igor, the Mummy, Dracula, and his son, plus a vocal group called The Crypt-Kicker Five.

There's character, setting, and a built-in world—we just need some form of conflict. Maybe some townsfolk don't take too kindly to this amalgamation of monsters.

Glickman knows this territory well. He produced Netflix's Wednesday and The Addams Family animated movies.

The timing makes sense from a business perspective. Animation is experiencing renewed interest among younger audiences, with Gen Z showing growing engagement, according to a recent UCLA study (via Variety).

Many filmmakers are constantly chasing viable IP worth developing. Sometimes a song, a viral video, a podcast, or even a board game contains enough narrative DNA to build something larger.

Monster Mash joins other recent music-to-film adaptations, though most have been biopics rather than narrative extensions of the songs themselves.

We'll have to see how the world of the song expands into a feature.