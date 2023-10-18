Alex Familian is the editor for the horror film, Appendage, which follows the story of a young fashion designer who struggles with anxiety and self-doubt. The main character’s feelings eventually manifest into a gross, ferocious growth that sprouts from her body and yells mean, demeaning phrases at her.



In today’s episode, No Film School’s GG Hawkins and Yaro Altunin speak with Editor Alex Familian discuss: How the current SAG strikes are impacting his work in post-production

What we love about improv

Maintain work-life balance when your spouse is also a filmmaker

The differences between the feature version and the short version of the film

Practical versus virtual effects

The crazy, speaking mechanism puppeteers created for the “appendage” character

Differences between an online editor and an offline editor

What it was like to edit while the film was still being shot

Why do we prefer Macbooks over desktops

Alex’s go-to effects he uses during editing

