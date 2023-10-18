How To Shoot and Edit for Visual and Practical FX With 'Appendage' Editor
Editor Alex Familian joins the No Film School podcast to talk about editing the horror and practical effects for Hulu'sAppendage.
Credit: Hulu
Oct 18, 2023
Alex Familian is the editor for the horror film, Appendage, which follows the story of a young fashion designer who struggles with anxiety and self-doubt. The main character’s feelings eventually manifest into a gross, ferocious growth that sprouts from her body and yells mean, demeaning phrases at her.
In today’s episode, No Film School’s GG Hawkins and Yaro Altunin speak with Editor Alex Familian discuss:
- How the current SAG strikes are impacting his work in post-production
- What we love about improv
- Maintain work-life balance when your spouse is also a filmmaker
- The differences between the feature version and the short version of the film
- Practical versus virtual effects
- The crazy, speaking mechanism puppeteers created for the “appendage” character
- Differences between an online editor and an offline editor
- What it was like to edit while the film was still being shot
- Why do we prefer Macbooks over desktops
- Alex’s go-to effects he uses during editing
Subscribe to the No Film School Podcast on:podcast@nofilmschool.com.
Listen to more episodes of the No Film School podcast right here:
This episode of The No Film School Podcast was produced by GG Hawkins.
Related Articles Around the Web