Wait, is Spatial Video Alive? Apple Announce Lineup of Immersive Video Content
A look at the lineup of immersive 3D content Apple is set to release to view on its Vision Pro spatial reality headset.
Just a week after we asked the question “Why hasn’t the Apple Vision Pro caught on with filmmakers,” it’s as if Apple has been listening to our blog—and reading the room of the internet in general, we’d think—and has decided to announce a pretty impressive slate of content set to come to the Vision Pro.
This new lineup of Immersive Videos for its Vision Pro spatial reality headset features over a dozen titles that range in different genres and formats, yet all presented in beautiful and immersive 3D spatial video and audio—which is what Apple has long promised for the Vision Pro.
Let’s look at some of this new content coming to the Vision Pro and how you too can view it (if, you know, you have a $3,500 Vision Pro headset lying around).
Apple Vision Pro 3D Content Lineup
Boundless premieres with “Hot Air Balloons,” transporting viewers to Cappadocia, Türkiye.
Announced via a newsroom blog post, Apple has shared that it’s releasing “all-new series and films captured in Apple Immersive Video that will debut exclusively on Apple Vision Pro.” These new pieces of content represent the best of Apple Immersive Video’s capabilities that leverage 3D video recorded in 8K with a 180-degree field of view and Spatial Audio.
“Apple Immersive Video is a groundbreaking leap forward for storytelling, offering Apple Vision Pro users remarkable experiences with an unparalleled sense of realism and immersion. From soaring over volcanoes in Hawaii and surfing huge waves in Tahiti, to enjoying performances by the world’s biggest artists and athletes from all-new perspectives, Apple Immersive Video revolutionizes the way people experience places, stories, sports, and more by making viewers feel like they’re truly there. It’s the next generation of visual storytelling, and we’re excited to bring it to more people around the world.” — Tor Myhren, Apple’s vice president of Marketing Communications.
The new lineup includes highlights like Boundless, a series that invites viewers to experience once-in-a-lifetime trips from wherever they are, Wild Life, which takes viewers to Kenya’s Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, and sports coverage as basketball fans will enjoy a unique perspective of the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis with an immersive short film that features the Rising Stars, the Slam Dunk contest, the first-ever NBA versus WNBA 3-Point Challenge.
New Tools for Apple Immersive Video
An immersive short film capturing the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend will debut this fall.
Apple has also shared that they are continuing to partner with Blackmagic Design to further empower professional filmmakers to bring their creative visions to life with a new production workflow for Apple Immersive Video, including the brand-new Blackmagic camera—URSA Cine Immersive—and updated versions of DaVinci Resolve Studio and Apple Compressor.
With this comprehensive toolkit, which will be available later this year, filmmakers will be able to make more immersive films and series available to Apple Vision Pro users around the world.
Apple goes on to say that more series, films, concerts, and sports captured in Apple Immersive Video will be released this year. You can check out the full lineup of content on Apple’s website here.
