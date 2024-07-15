The answer to the above is most likely a resounding “no” from just about everyone in the film and video industry. Granted, while the Apple Vision Pro wasn’t marketed as a filmmaking or video editing tool per se, a lot of creators and Apple fans pointed out the film and video possibilities that could be unlocked with Apple’s AR/VR headset.

Yet, announced just over a year ago at Apple’s WWDC event in 2023, virtual reality appeared to be the way of the future. And while AI was certainly in the conversation a year ago, it apparently had not quite clicked that AI was going to be the dominant narrative moving forward.

Recent reports indicate that the Apple Vision Pro is struggling mightily. And for film and video professionals, it might be the biggest afterthought of the year. Let’s explore why.