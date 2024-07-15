Why Hasn’t The Apple Vision Pro Caught On With Filmmakers?
Do you know anyone using the Apple Vision Pro for any film or video projects?
The answer to the above is most likely a resounding “no” from just about everyone in the film and video industry. Granted, while the Apple Vision Pro wasn’t marketed as a filmmaking or video editing tool per se, a lot of creators and Apple fans pointed out the film and video possibilities that could be unlocked with Apple’s AR/VR headset.
Yet, announced just over a year ago at Apple’s WWDC event in 2023, virtual reality appeared to be the way of the future. And while AI was certainly in the conversation a year ago, it apparently had not quite clicked that AI was going to be the dominant narrative moving forward.
Recent reports indicate that the Apple Vision Pro is struggling mightily. And for film and video professionals, it might be the biggest afterthought of the year. Let’s explore why.
No Killer App for the Apple Vision Pro
As pointed out in this Ars Technica article, Apple’s biggest problem with the Vision Pro headset has been the lack of a “killer app” to really hook anyone to pay the $3,500 price tag for the headset. And for this, we’re talking about a killer app for—well—anything. It’s even more dismal for any film or video production app.
We saw some hints that Apple had at least thought about creating some features to allow video editors the ability to use the Vision Pro to edit their videos in a 3D workspace—which could include multiple screens with advanced editing consoles.
However, there’s been nothing from Apple for a virtual Final Cut Pro or any other killer app for something like this. In fact, there really hasn’t been anything at all for video editors. Ultimately, it really looks like Apple Vision Pro has been a huge miss by Apple, at least for now.
With AI taking over the industry as quickly as it did, the most recent WWDC was all about ramping up AI tools and features, which is pretty much cementing the Vision Pro—and anyone who bought one or was interested in one—as kind of just out of luck.
