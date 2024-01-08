As we covered when it was first announced, Apple’s new Vision Pro might just finally make augmented and virtual reality the new “it” thing for the future. However, while we’ve been left to speculate about what the Vision Pro could eventually mean for 3D movies and just how the heck features like virtual keyboards might work, Apple also hasn’t been too clear about when the darn thing is actually coming out.

However, here at the beginning of 2024 Apple has finally revealed the official release and pre-order dates for their much-anticipated Vision Pro. Let’s take a look at everything we now know about this new AR/VR headset offering and explore why you might (or might not) want to choose to invest in it at launch in February.

What is the Apple Vision Pro? The Apple Vision Pro is Apple’s upcoming mixed reality headset that was announced back in June of 2023 and is set to be Apple’s first major product release since the Apple Watch in 2015. Advertised as a “spatial computer”, the Vision Pro promises to push the world of AR and VR into the mainstream. For those who haven’t seen the countless demos and pre-reviews online over the past few months, in short the Vision Pro does look quite intriguing — especially with how its digital media is integrated with the real world as users will be able to use motion gestures, eye tracking and even speech recognition to interact with the new system. What’s still to be seen though is just how much mainstream audiences will want to use this new device, and how both more mundane activities like watching movies and browsing the web are used compared to more creative and professional tasks like, say, video editing for example.

When is the Apple Vision Pro Releasing? As mentioned above, when first announced we didn’t get a firm release date for the Vision Pro last summer. A “sometime in 2024” phrase was thrown around a lot, but you never really know with these things. However, here at the start of 2024 Apple has finally — and quite quickly — announced an official release date. The Apple Vision pro is set to start shipping units on February 2nd in the United States. Pre-orders of the Apple Vision will begin on January 19th at 8AM ET and can be found on Apple’s website here. Along with news of the release date and pre-order date, Apple has also confirmed some other details about the Vision Pro including its full price for the base model as well as all of the accessories and storage options set to come with it.