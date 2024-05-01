If you thought AI technology was the only weird, newsworthy innovation going on in the film tech industry, you’d be sadly mistaken. There are so many other odd, yet possibly useful, revolutions happening all the time.

From the world of virtual production to augmented reality, we’re seeing all types of tech breakthroughs, but here’s one that you might not have seen coming: the ability to control your mirrorless camera from your watch.

Thanks to a new app called Alpha Remote Controller, Sony Alpha shooters will how new options to control their cameras with their Apple Watches, accessing controls like starting and stopping recording, as well as enabling other camera control features.

Let’s take a look.

Alpha Remote Controller App Developed by developer Vladimir Belaohradsky, this new app for the Apple Watch gives users the ability to connect and control not just one, but multiple Sony Alpha cameras simultaneously. Users will be able to operate different buttons like Record, C1, and AF-On and even choose to press, hold, or lock them. The app works via Bluetooth connection and will give shooters the ability to monitor the status of their camera from their Apple Watch as well, which could be quite helpful for a multi-hat shooter looking to keep tabs on multiple cameras at once. The Alpha Remote Controller app also plans to let users manually adjust focus as well as utilize the experimental focus stacking feature that Sony has been rolling out in its newer cameras. And, on top of it all, users will also be able to control power zoom lenses by adjusting the zoom length or speed, plus other lens features. Alpha Remote Controller

Sony Alpha Mirrorless Camera Paired with Apple Watch As mentioned above, shooters will be able to connect and control multiple Sony Alpha mirrorless cameras at once from their Apple Watch with this app, which is compatible with pretty much the majority of the Sony Alpha lineup, notably including: ILCE-1

ILCE-9

ILCE-9M2

ILCE-9M3

ILCE-7SM3

ILCE-7RM5

ILCE-7RM4A

ILCE-7RM4

ILCE-7RM3A

ILCE-7RM3

ILCE-7C

ILCE-7CM2

ILCE-7CR

ILCE-7M4

ILCE-7M3

ILCE-6700

ILCE-6600

ILCE-6400

ILCE-6100

ZV-1

ZV-E1

ZV-E10

ZV-1F Alpha Remote Controller