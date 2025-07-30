There are directors who make horror movies, and then there is Ari Aster. In just a few short years, Aster has carved out a niche as one of modern cinema's most audacious and polarizing auteurs.

His films are not merely designed to scare you with jump scares or gore; they are, for lack of a better term, experiences that stick with you forever.

Today, I want to give you the opportunity to read his work and see how he translates it all to the screen.

Remember, this is for educational purposes only.

Let's dive in.

Ari Aster's Feature-Length Scripts

Hereditary (2018) After her mother passes away, a woman and her family are haunted by a malevolent force and begin to unravel terrifying secrets about their ancestry, realizing they may be unable to outrun their sinister inheritance.

Midsommar (2019) A grieving young woman accompanies her emotionally distant boyfriend to a fabled Swedish midsummer festival, but their idyllic retreat descends into a bizarre and violent competition at the hands of a pagan cult.

Beau Is Afraid (2023) A paranoid and anxiety-ridden man embarks on a surreal, epic odyssey to get home for his mother's funeral, confronting his greatest fears in a nightmarish adventure that blurs the line between reality and delusion.

Eddington (2025) During the pandemic, a couple runs out of gas just outside the small town of Eddington, New Mexico, and their arrival throws the life of the town's ambitious sheriff into chaos.



