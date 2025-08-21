Well, this is cool and quite exciting if you’re someone who’s ever considered the vast problems one would encounter if you were to try to control your camera and lens for an underwater shoot. The ARRI NIA-1, which is set to start shipping here in September, has been highly anticipated for many reasons, but this underwater workflow is a new one.

Thanks to the Ethernet capabilities of this new ECS device, two NIA-1s can be used in combination with a RIA-1 to provide a helpful wireless solution for teams looking to shoot underwater for some creative and cinematic sequences.

Here’s everything you’ll want to know about this fun new workflow and solution.

The ARRI NIA-1 Set to launch here soon, the ARRI NIA-1 aims to add Ethernet connectivity and IP workflows to your ARRI LBUS-based cameras and lens control systems. Ideal for both cine-style and broadcast setups, the NIA-1 enables Hi-5 control of select third-party cameras and ARRI ECS device control with third-party software and devices. The NIA-1 works best when a radio connection isn't a practical option, as it provides an option that uses two Ethernet-connected NIA-1 units for a simplified camera control system. Examples include running a 300' underwater camera cable to the surface, where a short radio connection takes over for wireless lens control, or using an ultralong fiber optic cable for real-time camera control from outside your venue.