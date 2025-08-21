Underwater Camera and Lens Control Has Never Been Easier Thanks to This New ECS Device
Here’s what you need to know about the upcoming ARRI NIA-1 and its Ethernet-powered underwater camera and lens control capabilities.
Well, this is cool and quite exciting if you’re someone who’s ever considered the vast problems one would encounter if you were to try to control your camera and lens for an underwater shoot. The ARRI NIA-1, which is set to start shipping here in September, has been highly anticipated for many reasons, but this underwater workflow is a new one.
Thanks to the Ethernet capabilities of this new ECS device, two NIA-1s can be used in combination with a RIA-1 to provide a helpful wireless solution for teams looking to shoot underwater for some creative and cinematic sequences.
Here’s everything you’ll want to know about this fun new workflow and solution.
The ARRI NIA-1
Set to launch here soon, the ARRI NIA-1 aims to add Ethernet connectivity and IP workflows to your ARRI LBUS-based cameras and lens control systems. Ideal for both cine-style and broadcast setups, the NIA-1 enables Hi-5 control of select third-party cameras and ARRI ECS device control with third-party software and devices.
The NIA-1 works best when a radio connection isn't a practical option, as it provides an option that uses two Ethernet-connected NIA-1 units for a simplified camera control system. Examples include running a 300' underwater camera cable to the surface, where a short radio connection takes over for wireless lens control, or using an ultralong fiber optic cable for real-time camera control from outside your venue.
Underwater Shooting Options
As you can see in this video above from the ARRI team, this workflow can be quite helpful when trying to access underwater camera and lens control, something capable thanks to the Ethernet capabilities of this ECS device.
You can watch in the video how two NIA-1s are used in combination with an RIA-1 to provide a neat wireless solution for the team from Valentine Films while shooting at Pinewood Studios.
If you’re curious to learn more about the ARRI NIA-1, you can check it out on ARRI’s website here.
