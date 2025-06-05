See, not all tech breakthroughs these days have to be AI. In fact, for those lucky enough to still be producing video content the good old-fashioned digital way, there’s lots of great tech innovation to explore.

For example, ARRI has just announced that the company is introducing Ethernet connectivity to the ARRI Electronic Control System (ECS) with a new Network Interface Adapter NIA-1. Let’s look at how this new solution will help enable seamless integration, advanced remote control, and scalable multi-device configurations.

ARRI Network Interface Adapter NIA-1 Designed to be compact, powerful, and robust, this new NIA-1 is set to feature LBUS, Ethernet, and USB-C connectors. The status of each connector will be displayed on the touchscreen, which should help provide an intuitive user interface. Outside of the touchscreen, the NIA-1 will also be able to be controlled from any device in the same network via a web interface. With the NIA-1, ARRI is introducing the concept of network channels—a new and simple way to configure IP networks on a film set. Users will only need to set the same network channel letter designation on each connecting device, for example, the letter ‘A’ for the A-camera. Connection is fast and easy, with the NIA-1 automatically managing complex network settings, although manual IP configuration is also an option when incorporating the NIA-1 into advanced networks.

Expanded Control of Cameras and Lenses Along with ARRI cameras, the NIA-1 is set to improve and extend control of third-party cameras from within the ARRI ecosystem as well, which will be of particular interest to current and prospective Hi‑5 owners. Instead of multiple specialist cables for different cameras, each with varying control limitations, the NIA-1 connects directly to the camera via a network, allowing much more comprehensive control of camera functions with ARRI ECS tools. Plus, mounting the NIA-1 to any camera is made simple by the purpose-designed Rotary Release Adapter RRA-1, which has a quick-release dovetail interface and tough, all-metal construction. Credit: ARRI