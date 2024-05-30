If you’re a cinema lover, you’re an art house theater lover. There’s something just special about seeing independent and restoration films at a classic cinema that is a completely different experience than going to your local AMC or even Alamo Drafthouse.

And of course, while we love and support movies wherever they are, it’s very cool to see organizations like Art House Convergence (AHC) put together events like Art House Theater Day which is set to return this year on Thursday, July 25th.

So, if you too love cinema and want to support your local art house theaters, here’s what you need to know about this one-of-a-kind event.

The History of Art House Theater Day Launched back in 2016, Art House Theater Day is an annual program of AHC that brings audiences together to celebrate all that art house theaters —and independent film—contribute to our cultural landscape. Their motto, so to speak, is to provide ambitious and innovative art that provokes, challenges, entertains, and inspires, and the day is very much in that vein. “We haven’t gathered synchronously since 2019, and July 25th will be a great day to celebrate the art house - which extends beyond any genre of film and truly exemplifies community-driven curation. We’re excited to remind movie-loving audiences that their local art houses are the premiere theatrical destination for independent film.” — AHC Managing Director Kate Markham. The original Art House Theater Day in 2016 reached more than 150 cinemas across the country and, in addition to programs like Art House Theater Day, AHC offers networking opportunities, resources, and best practices to independent exhibitors at large.