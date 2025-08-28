Get a New Perspective For Your Shots With This Unique AstrHori Fisheye Lens
Let’s focus on the new AstrHori 6mm f/2.8 Fisheye Lens and its unique ultra-wide capture capabilities.
Who doesn’t love a good fisheye lens? A staple of early 2000s-era music videos, the ultra-wide look is back with many ironic—and even sincere—directors and filmmakers, as the fisheye look is always going to be unique and challenging.
Fisheye can also be fun to shoot, so having an affordable, yet highly capable fisheye lens to keep in your bag is also usually a nice investment.
With that in mind, let’s look at this new 6mm f/2.8 fisheye lens from AstrHori and what it can create for your shoots and projects.
The AstrHori 6mm f/2.8 Fisheye Lens
Available in Sony E, Canon RF, Nikon Z, and Leica L mounts, this 6mm f/2.8 fisheye lens from AstrHori is a manual focus, ultra-wide lens option for photographers and videographers who are simply seeking a new perspective.
This AstrHori 6mm f/2.8 Fisheye Lens creates a nice, round image for full-frame sensors and offers a staggering 220° circular viewing angle that can transform your standard scenes into expansive, immersive ones.
The lens features ten optical elements in eight groups, and the fast f/2.8 maximum aperture ensures excellent low-light performance, making it a strong choice for night photography and astrophotography.
Price and Availability
The AstrHori 6mm f/2.8 Fisheye Lens is available to preorder now. Here are the full specs and purchase options.
- Full Frame | f/2.8 to f/16
- Ultra Wide-Angle Fisheye
- Manual Focus
- 220° Field of View
AstrHori 6mm f/2.8 Fisheye Lens
A manual focus, ultra-wide lens for photographers seeking a new perspective, the 6mm f/2.8 Fisheye Lens from AstrHori creates a round image for full frame sensors and offers a staggering 220° circular viewing angle.
