With a 180-degree angle of view, Sigma has just announced a pretty revolutionary new lens for those looking to shoot in the ultra-wide angle. Their new Sigma 15mm F1.4 DG DN Diagonal Fisheye Art lens promises to be the world’s first in its category and provide an unconventional fisheye angle for all your ultra-wide cinematography needs.

Let’s take a look at this new fisheye lens and explore how it might be a perfect lens to buy or rent for your various shoots and projects, whether those be action sports videography, astrophotography, or landscape time-lapses.

The Sigma 15mm Diagonal Fisheye Lens As mentioned above, the Sigma 15mm F1.4 DG DN Diagonal Fisheye Art lens will be able to provide an expansive 180-degree angle of view, plus still feature an ultra-fast f/1.4 maximum aperture. This level of fisheye is unparalleled in the 35mm full-frame camera range and should be able to bring epic scope and sweeping clarity to your various ultra-wide-angle needs. With a minimum focusing distance of 15.2 inches and a high-speed autofocus, this new ultra-wide fisheye lens from Sigma should yield dramatic, yet intimate, images and video when used in action and sports applications, plus all the stargazing that you can handle.

Overturn the Conventional Fisheye Wisdom It sounds like there was a good deal of R&D needed on Sigma’s part to develop such an ultra-wide-angle and powerful fisheye distortion for this lens, but the company promises that it was able to achieve a completely new level of artistic potential with this lens. The Sigma 15mm F1.4 DG DN Diagonal Fisheye Art lens should feature excellent point image reproducibility and high resolution by correcting various aberrations, especially sagittal coma flare. And, unlike conventional fisheye lenses, this new Sigma will be exceptionally sharp across its entire 180-degree angle-of-view with its aperture mark. The Sigma 15mm F1.4 DG DN Diagonal Fisheye Art lens Sigma

Price and Availability The Sigma 15mm F1.4 DG DN Diagonal Fisheye Art lens also offers an abundance of functions to support all types of ultra-wide photo and video needs, plus is part of Sigma’s line of now four F1.4 wide-angle prime Art lenses including a 14mm, 20mm, and 24mmm as well. If you’re curious about this 15mm version though, it should instantly be the best (and only) ultra-wide-angle fisheye option for your 35mm full frame cameras and could be a great stargazer. Here are the full specs and purchase options. Full-Frame | f/1.4 to f/16

Bright, Fast Diagonal Fisheye Lens

Optimized for Astrophotography

High-Response Linear Actuator AF System

FLD, SLD, and Aspherical Elements

Rounded 11-Blade Diaphragm

Removable, Rotating Tripod Foot

Dust-and-Splash-Resistant Construction