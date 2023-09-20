Is it just me or was this year’s IBC just as big as any NAB conference of years past in the amount of film and video tech news?

I know both conferences have a strong track record of innovation and big releases, but with the industry experiencing a bit of a post-COVID-drag, IBC 2023 is a nice refreshing reminder these film and video brands are still going strong in their R&D departments and have plenty of new products and updates up their sleeves to share with film and video professionals.

Not to be outdone by big updates from the likes of Blackmagic Design and Adobe, Atomos had a very successful showing at IBC 2023 this year, too. The highlight for Atomos though might be the introduction to a new Shogun lineup with a new Atomos Shogun and a Shogun Ultra.

Let’s take a look at these new monitors/records and explore how they could fill out a strong Atomos workflow lineup for your remote video production needs.

Introducing the New Atomos Shogun Lineup So, the last time we saw Atomos update its Shogun lineup was back in 2022 (at NAB no less) when they unveiled their Shogun CONNECT as one of their flagship network-enabled camera-to-cloud devices. As a follow-up, these new Atomos Shogun monitors/records will keep a lot of the same design features and functionalities, but with some nifty updates as well. With the new Atomos Shogun and Shogun Ultra, we’re looking at brighter 2000-nit IPS displays, more support for a greater range of free codes, and of course further integration with Atomos’ camera-to-cloud services. Plus, as we saw with the new Atomos Ninja and Ninja Ultra, these new monitors/records will be powered by the latest AtomOS 11 operating system which should bring a host of new features including EL Zone and ARRI false color monitoring tools. The new Atomos Shogun on set Credit: Atomos

The Atomos Shogun Designed specifically for a new and efficient cloud-based workflow, the new 7” Atomos Shogun Monitor/Record will include ProRes Raw and H.265 recording for camera-to-cloud and 4K H.265 capture for instant sharing and publishing to the cloud. This latest Shogun line will also include all the built-in network connectivity you’d want for your mirrorless or cinema camera capture for lighting quick workflows. Here are the specs and price for the new Atomos Shogun: AtomOS 11, 12G-SDI/HDMI Conversion

7" 1920 x 1080 Touchscreen

Records up to 6K Apple ProRes Raw

ProRes Raw, H.265 Recording

AirGlu RF Wireless Sync, GigE, 6 Wi-Fi

2000 cd/m² Brightness

AVID DNX QuickTime

Atomos RemoteView via Subscription

NDI HD TX 1-Off Activation

Atomos 7" Shogun Monitor-Recorder The 7" Shogun Monitor-Recorder, one of the latest in the ATOMOS line of Shogun onboard camera video monitor-recorders, brings built-in network connectivity to your mirrorless, DSLR, and cine-style capture, enabling fast and productive workflows. Jourdan Aldredge $999 Buy Now

The Atomos Shogun Ultra Similar to the Atomos Shogun, the Shogun Ultra will include all of the same network connectivity bells and whistles as well as complete integration with the Atomos camera-to-cloud workflow system. The biggest upgrade that the Ultra will feature though is its maximum resolution when recording RAW over HDMI as the Shogun Ultra will max out at 8K at 30p. The Shogun Ultra will also include support for simultaneous recording of ProRes RAW originals up to 4K at 60p and 1080p H.265 proxies, great for syncing up recording triggers with different Canon, RED, or ARRI camera systems, which are only supported with this Shogun Ultra. AtomOS 11, 12G-SDI/HDMI Conversion

7" 1920 x 1080Touchscreen

Records up to 8K Apple ProRes Raw

ProRes Raw + H.265 Dual Recording

AirGlu RF Wireless Sync, GigE, 6E Wi-Fi

2000 cd/m² Brightness

ARRI/Canon/RED/Sony Camera SDI Support

AVID DNX QuickTime

Atomos RemoteView via Subscription

NDI 4K TX Pro Mode 1-Off Activation

Atomos 7" Shogun Ultra Monitor-Recorder The 7" Shogun Ultra Monitor-Recorder, one of the latest in the ATOMOS line of Shogun onboard camera video monitor-recorders, brings built-in network connectivity to your mirrorless, DSLR, and cine-style capture, enabling fast and productive workflows. Jourdan Aldredge $1199 Buy Now