Hot off of the much-beloved set of Barry, Andre Hyland isn't slowing down his successful comedic acting career anytime soon.

Hard working and a great sense of humor, Andre's acting style is subtle with a clear mastery for how to get a laugh for the right audience. He's worked on comedy gems like Barryand Search Party inTV, and had larger parts in indie features like The Death of Dick Long and The 4th. not to mention he's constantly working as a standup comic and making his own shorts constantly in-between higher profile gigs.

Below, Andre dishes on that very balancing act, with plenty of sound advice for comedians wanting to get more into acting, or vice-versa. And if you'll be at SXSW this year make sure and catch a set!





Andre Hyland in 'The Death of Dick Long' A24

No Film School: What lessons did you carry over from performing stand-up to screen acting, and Vice-versa?

Andre Hyland: Stay in the moment while performing, if something goes wrong just keep going. Be aware and reactive, don't be afraid to try things. Pretty generic advice, but it's true, it allows everything to stay fresh. Know your point of view... It'll inform everything.

NFS: Was acting always the plan or was it comedy first, and acting came later?

AH: Filmmaking was the plan, but I always wanted things to be funny anyway, and I acted in my own stuff because it was fun and I needed an actor, so it all kinda happened at the same time. The chicken and the egg arrived together.

NFS: What's your experience of different comedy scenes in different cities?

AH: I'm not terribly versed in different comedy scenes, I'm mostly an LA performer and a dash of NYC. I've toured before, but I wouldn't say I'm a touring comic... I'm more of a comedic performer that performs characters in stand up shows.

But, as far as scenes go... an audience can change what they find funny night to night no matter what city you're in. I've found that there's a bigger difference between stand-up comics and general comedic performers/improv people, more than what city they are performing in plays a role. It's like skateboarders and Rollerbladers, they sometimes mix, but often don't. One is seen as cool, and the other as kinda dorky... I'm somewhere between the two I'm guessing.

NFS: What are some distinctions of working in TV versus narrative feature films?

AH: On the acting front, not too different in my experience. Really just depends on the tone of the particular project. The pay is usually way better in TV though.

But when I've directed for TV and Film... in TV I'm there to serve the show runner's vision, but when I'm directing a film I'm there to serve my vision.

NFS: How do you balance more dramatic beats with comedic ones?

AH: I think the trick is to play either beat as sincerely as possible. Plus the more natural and serious you play something comedic, the funnier it becomes. Don't perform comedic beats like it's a comedy, perform them like you have no clue something funny is even happening.

NFS: Do you have any tips for comics who want to make the jump into film?

AH: Create your own work, shoot short films, YouTube videos, Tik Toks, etc where you play characters or another version of yourself. It's the best way to craft and translate your individual point of view/voice from stand-up and stage into a narrative fiction format.

Also make yourself available to be in other people's work, projects big and small. It'll naturally help you get used to performing for a camera instead of a live audience. You'll build a production community and relationships with people that make film and TV in the process. Who often times are the same people that'll be hiring/offer you jobs a few years down the road... because they're familiar with your work and your voice, and will want you specifically for what you offer. Plus it's the only real way to learn, just go make little shorts any way you can. It'll shock you how far small low budget projects can take you. My short film "Funnel" is certainly proof to all this, plus years of making things that nobody saw is also weirdly just as valuable.

NFS: Any other advice or thoughts on comedic acting and/or standup? The floor is yours, dude!

AH: Whatever it is you want to do or are chasing, just get started doing it. The perfect time to start was yesterday, so hurry up and get started today. Doesn't have to be huge, just get started, any step forward. You always want forward motion, know where you want to go, and take at least one step every day, it may take awhile, but the steps add up!

Catch Andre performing standup next week at SXSW.

