Are the Oscars the leading edge of culture, or are they trailing behind? While some of this year's nominations happily surprised us, other nominations have left us wondering if the academy is just voting for what’s familiar. Also, what’s up with big films skipping a theatrical release and going straight to streaming?

In today’s episode, No Film School’s Charles Haine, GG Hawkins, and Jason Hellerman discuss: Favorite films and biggest takeaways from Sundance 2024

Upcoming No Film School episodes highlighting Sundance filmmakers

Jason breaking up a fight in the AMC lobby

Our opinions on the 2024 Academy Award nominations

How the Oscars are staying internationally relevant

Comedy versus drama

An actor who sold his Oscar to pay for healthcare

The dark history behind the Oscars - why they were created

Why Doug Liman is boycotting the premiere of his film Road House

Why filmmakers have to be conscious of audience activation Mentioned: The 2024 Academy Awards Nominations

How Does Oscar Voting Work?

'Road House' Director Doug Liman Boycotts SXSW Over Amazon Exiling His Movie to Streaming

Brooklyn 35mm

Subscribe to the No Film School Podcast on: Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Google Get your question answered on the podcast by emailing Get your question answered on the podcast by emailing podcast@nofilmschool.com

Listen to more episodes of the No Film School podcast right here: