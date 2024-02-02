Oscars Snobbery or Misogyny? Plus, Doug Liman's 'Road House' Boycott
What were your favorite movies of the year?
Feb 02, 2024
Are the Oscars the leading edge of culture, or are they trailing behind? While some of this year's nominations happily surprised us, other nominations have left us wondering if the academy is just voting for what’s familiar. Also, what’s up with big films skipping a theatrical release and going straight to streaming?
In today’s episode, No Film School’s Charles Haine, GG Hawkins, and Jason Hellerman discuss:
- Favorite films and biggest takeaways from Sundance 2024
- Upcoming No Film School episodes highlighting Sundance filmmakers
- Jason breaking up a fight in the AMC lobby
- Our opinions on the 2024 Academy Award nominations
- How the Oscars are staying internationally relevant
- Comedy versus drama
- An actor who sold his Oscar to pay for healthcare
- The dark history behind the Oscars - why they were created
- Why Doug Liman is boycotting the premiere of his film Road House
- Why filmmakers have to be conscious of audience activation
This episode of The No Film School Podcast was produced by GG Hawkins.
