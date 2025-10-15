Read and Download Some of the 'Batman: The Animated Series' Screenplays
Dig deep into the world of animation.
Credit: Warner Bros.
Oct 15, 2025
As a kid, my favorite show to curl up and watch was Batman: The Animated Series. It was so well written and had so many deep and interesting episodes.
Now, as a writer, I love looking back and seeing how they put the ideas and characters onto the page, and taking note of the ways they told stories.
To do that, you have to read the screenplays.
So today, I thought it would be fun to go through some of them and give you an opportunity to scroll through some of the best episodes of all time in order to see how they made the magic happen.
Let's dive in.
(For educational purposes only)
Batman: The Animated Series Screenplays
Unmade episodes
Scripts
- Batman: The Animated Series 1x03 - Heart of Ice
- Batman: The Animated Series 1x04 - Feat of Clay Part 2
- Batman: The Animated Series 1x09 - Pretty Poison
- Batman: The Animated Series 1x25 - The Cape-and-Cowl Conspiracy
- Batman: The Animated Series 1x42 - Joker's Wild
- Batman: Gotham Knights 2x06 - Legends Of The Dark Knight
- Batman: Gotham Knights 2x11 - Mad Love
- Batman Beyond 1x02 - Rebirth Part 2
Movie
