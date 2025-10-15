As a kid, my favorite show to curl up and watch was Batman: The Animated Series. It was so well written and had so many deep and interesting episodes.

Now, as a writer, I love looking back and seeing how they put the ideas and characters onto the page, and taking note of the ways they told stories.

To do that, you have to read the screenplays.

So today, I thought it would be fun to go through some of them and give you an opportunity to scroll through some of the best episodes of all time in order to see how they made the magic happen.

Let's dive in.

(For educational purposes only)

Batman: The Animated Series Screenplays

Unmade episodes

Scripts

Movie