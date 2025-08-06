As a guy who has both a film degree and an English degree, I've seen a lot of stage plays. And I've seen a lot of plays that get turned into movies.

Today, I wanted to go over some adaptations of classic stage plays that turned out great and took the work to the next level.

Let's dive in.

1. A Streetcar Named Desire (1951) Even people who haven't seen this play know to yell, "Stella!" Elia Kazan actually directed the original Broadway production, and then brought Tennessee Williams's sweltering play to the screen. Marlon Brando's raw and iconic performance as Stanley Kowalski is a landmark in the history of film acting. Vivien Leigh won an Oscar for her heartbreaking portrayal of Blanche DuBois. The film's claustrophobic atmosphere and powerful performances make it a definitive and unforgettable adaptation.

2. Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (1966) It's kind of wild to think about, but this was Mike Nichols’s directorial debut. His adaptation of Edward Albee’s scathing play is one of the best all time. Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton deliver career-defining performances as the toxic, codependent couple, Martha and George, earning Taylor an Academy Award for Best Actress. The black-and-white cinematography and the tour-de-force acting from the entire cast make this a powerful piece of cinema.

3. Amadeus (1984) This movie always stuns me with how funny it is and how much fun it seems like everyone is having making it. Miloš Forman’s adaptation of Peter Shaffer’s play is a feast for all of your senses. The film explores the life and genius, and overall weirdness of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. F. Murray Abraham won an Oscar for his brilliant portrayal of Salieri, and the film itself took home eight Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

4. West Side Story (1961) This vibrant and groundbreaking musical, a modern retelling of Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet, was transformed into an equally iconic film. The songs stick in your head forever. Co-directed by Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins, the film bursts with energy, color, and unforgettable dance sequences. It won ten Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and its dynamic cinematography and score by Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim solidified its place as one of the greatest musicals of all time.

5. My Fair Lady (1964) I really love this George Cukor movie. It's an adaptation of the Lerner and Loewe musical, based on George Bernard Shaw's play Pygmalion. It's so funny and so relevant, you get to watch Audrey Hepburn as Eliza Doolittle, the Cockney flower girl transformed into a refined lady, and Rex Harrison reprises his Tony-winning stage role as the arrogant Professor Henry Higgins, for which he won an Oscar. The film’s glorious costumes, sets, and songs helped it win eight Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

6. The Lion in Winter (1968) I had not seen this until recently, and it really dug its claws into me. This adaptation of James Goldman's play is a witty historical drama. You get Peter O'Toole as King Henry II and Katharine Hepburn in her Oscar-winning role as Eleanor of Aquitaine. They verbally spar and scheme in a way that more modern movies should bring back.

7. A Man for All Seasons (1966) This is one of those movies everyone tells you to watch, and then you finally do and understand why. Fred Zinnemann’s adaptation of Robert Bolt’s play is a compelling portrait of Sir Thomas More’s principled stand against King Henry VIII. Paul Scofield delivers an Oscar-winning performance of quiet dignity and unwavering conviction. The film’s thoughtful script and superb acting were recognized with six Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and it remains a powerful exploration of the human conscience.

8. Chicago (2002) It's hard to make a list like this, because I didn't want to leave any modern adaptations off the list. Rob Marshall’s dazzling adaptation of the Kander and Ebb musical revitalized the musical for a new generation. Catherine Zeta-Jones won an Oscar for her electrifying performance as Velma Kelly, and the film itself took home six Academy Awards, including Best Picture, the first musical to do so since Oliver! in 1968.

9. Dangerous Liaisons (1988) Stephen Frears's adaptation of Christopher Hampton's play (an adaptation of the 18th-century novel) is a masterclass in psychological manipulation. Glenn Close and John Malkovich are captivating as scheming aristocrats who engage in a dangerous game of seduction and betrayal. The film's sharp wit, lavish costumes, and powerhouse performances earned it three Academy Awards, including Best Adapted Screenplay.

10. Witness for the Prosecution (1957) Billy Wilder's clever and suspenseful adaptation of Agatha Christie's classic courtroom drama is a masterclass in storytelling. Charles Laughton gives a delightful performance as the brilliant and cantankerous barrister Sir Wilfrid Robarts, and Marlene Dietrich is captivating as the wife of the accused. There are so many twists and turns here that you have to hold on tightly.

Summing It All Up These are all plays and stories I love brought to the big screen, but I bet I left off a few you dig even more.

Let me know what you think in the comments.