I wrote the other week about how important I think having a Letterboxd is, and I stand by that. As an aspiring filmmaker, you should be tracking what you're watching and deciding why you do or don't like something.

And you don't have to take my word for it; look at all the filmmakers who are already on Letterboxd. While many of them stay anonymous in order to rate and write freely, there are a lot who put everything out there for you to see.

Today, I want to touch on who I think are some of the best Letterboxd follows out there.

Let's dive in.

Filmmakers to Follow on Letterboxd 'Henry Sugar' Credit: Netflix Like I said up top, there's a chance your favorite filmmaker is already on Letterboxd and just hiding in plain sight as they rate and watch freely. I genuinely wish I had hidden my username a little more, but such is life. Legendary Directors Martin Scorsese (@mscorsese): One of the most famous directors on the platform, Scorsese posts carefully curated lists of his cinematic inspirations and films from his World Cinema Project, providing rare insight into the mindset of a master filmmaker.

Francis Ford Coppola (@francisfcoppola): The director of The Godfather and Apocalypse Now uses the platform to share lists of films he loves. While less active in his diary, his lists reveal his personal influences.

Paul Schrader (@paulschradernot): While the Taxi Driver screenwriter doesn't have an official account, this is a fan-run profile that shares his public musings on film and social commentary. Schrader is known for his unfiltered, critical takes, making for fascinating reading.

Wim Wenders (@wimwenders): The veteran German filmmaker (Paris, Texas, Wings of Desire) doesn't keep a film diary but consistently reviews movies that make an impression on him and shares lists of his all-time favorites.

Michael Mann (@michaelmann): Known for crime classics like Heat and Collateral, Mann has joined Letterboxd and shared a list of his favorite films.

Lee Unkrich (@leeunkrich): The Oscar-winning director of Pixar classics like Toy Story 3 and Coco. Unkrich is a noted cinephile and Stanley Kubrick expert, and his profile reflects his deep love for film history. Modern Indie Auteurs Sean Baker (@lilfilm): The director of The Florida Project and the Palme d'Or-winning Anora is an active and avid user. His account is a treasure trove for fans of independent and genre cinema, as he logs and reviews a wide variety of films.

Jim Cummings (@jimmycthatsme): The award-winning indie director of Thunder Road and The Beta Test is known for his honest and often funny reviews. He embodies the indie filmmaking spirit and offers an approachable view of the industry.

Owen Kline (@owenjkline): An actor-turned-director, Kline is best known for his A24 directorial debut, the Safdie-produced indie film Funny Pages.

Josh Trank (@josh_trank): The director of the found-footage hit Chronicle and the Al Capone biopic Capone. Trank is known for his candid and often unfiltered reviews and interactions on the platform.

Aneesh Chaganty (@aneeshchaganty): The director of the innovative screenlife thriller Searching and the suspense film Run, known for his tightly crafted storytelling. Genre and Blockbuster Specialists Edgar Wright (@edgarwright): The director of Shaun of the Dead and Baby Driver maintains an active, fan-favorite account. He provides thoughtful reviews and lists that reflect his wide-ranging cinephile tastes.

David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher): The director of Lights Out and Shazam! provides highly entertaining self-criticism and commentary on his own work, in addition to reviewing other genre films.

Mike Flanagan (@flanaganfilm): The creator of The Haunting of Hill House and Doctor Sleep is a must-follow for horror fans, offering insights into the genre and beyond.

Christopher McQuarrie (@chrismcquarrie): The Oscar-winning writer of The Usual Suspects and director behind the recent Mission: Impossible films. Following him offers insight into the tastes of a major blockbuster director.

Joe Lynch (@thejoelynch): A director specializing in the horror genre with films like Mayhem and Wrong Turn 2: Dead End, Lynch is extremely active and provides detailed, passionate reviews.

Rian Johnson (@rcjohnso): The director of Knives Out and Star Wars: The Last Jedi is on Letterboxd and has created lists of recommended films.

Scott Derrickson (@derrickson): A prominent voice in modern horror, Derrickson is the director of popular films like The Black Phone, Sinister, and Marvel's Doctor Strange.

Brian Duffield (@brianduffield): Known for writing inventive genre films like Love and Monsters and directing the acclaimed alien invasion movie No One Will Save You.

Michael Waldron (@michaelwaldron): The Emmy-winning creator of the Marvel series Loki and the writer of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Rising Talents and Industry Members BenDavid Grabinski (@bdgrabinski): The writer-director of the dark comedy Happily and creator of the revived Are You Afraid of the Dark? series.

Jimmy Warden (@jwarden): The screenwriter behind the hit horror-comedy Cocaine Bear and the Netflix sequel The Babysitter: Killer Queen.

Larry Karaszewski (@karaszewski): One half of the acclaimed screenwriting duo (with Scott Alexander) behind biopics like Ed Wood, The People vs. Larry Flynt, and Dolemite Is My Name.

Roger Avary (@rogeravary): The Oscar-winning co-writer of Pulp Fiction and director of The Rules of Attraction. His profile offers a unique look into the mind of a '90s indie cinema icon.

Jordan Horowitz (@jehorowitz): The Oscar-nominated producer of La La Land, known for his work on acclaimed independent films.

Chandler Levack (@clevack): The director of the critically acclaimed indie comedy I Like Movies is part of a wave of newer filmmakers using the platform to connect with audiences.

Chad Hartigan (@chad_hartigan): An independent filmmaker known for directing the romantic sci-fi drama Little Fish and the coming-of-age story Morris from America.

Allan Arkush (@aarkush): A director known for cult classics like the musical comedy Rock 'n' Roll High School and for his extensive work directing television.

Michael Mohan (@michaelmohan): The director of the SXSW-premiering thriller The Voyeurs and the Sydney Sweeney-led horror film Immaculate.

Daniel Goldhaber (@dgoldhaber): The director of the critically acclaimed eco-thriller How to Blow Up a Pipeline is an active user with an interesting log of films.

Rob Coleman (@arfkeldo): A two-time Oscar-nominated animation director who worked on the Star Wars prequels. He actively uses the diary feature to share comments on technical aspects. Actors, Comedians & Online Personalities to Follow Actors Paul Walter Hauser (@pwhauser): The Emmy-winning star of Black Bird, Richard Jewell, and I, Tonya. Hauser is a passionate and very active film fan, logging movies and sharing his opinions almost daily.

Dafne Keen (@dafnekeen): Known for her breakout role as Laura/X-23 in Logan and as the lead in HBO's His Dark Materials and the new Star Wars series The Acolyte.

Mckenna Grace (@mckennagrace): A prolific young actress and musician known for her roles in Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Gifted, and Young Sheldon.

Rowan Blanchard (@rowanblanchard): The star of Disney's Girl Meets World who has transitioned to roles in projects like Hulu's Crush and the TNT series Snowpiercer.

Max Minghella (@maxminghella): Known for his acting roles in The Social Network and The Handmaid's Tale, he is also the director of Teen Spirit.

Jared Gilman (@realjaredgilman): Best known for his debut role as Sam Shakusky in Wes Anderson's beloved film Moonrise Kingdom.

Joshua Rush (@joshuarush): An actor known for his role as Cyrus Goodman on the Disney Channel series Andi Mack and as the voice of Bunga in The Lion Guard.

Sam Lerner (@samlerner): Known for his long-running role as Geoff Schwartz on the popular sitcom The Goldbergs. Comedians & Writers Paul Scheer (@paulscheer): A prolific comedian and actor (The League, Black Monday) and host of the popular film podcast How Did This Get Made?. His account is full of comedic takes and deep-cut discoveries.

James Acaster (@jamesacaster): An acclaimed British stand-up comedian known for his Netflix specials and his role in Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.

Ziwe (@ziwe): A comedian and writer known for her satirical commentary on race and politics, and the host of the Showtime variety series ZIWE.

Zachary Ruane (@zacharyruane): A member of the popular Australian sketch comedy group Aunty Donna, known for their Netflix series and live shows.

Erik Griffin (@erikgriffin): A stand-up comedian and actor best known for his role as Montez Walker on the sitcom Workaholics.

Alexei Toliopoulos (@aleexeetooleeopooloos): An Australian comedian and podcaster who co-hosts the popular film podcast Total Reboot. YouTubers & Online Creators Drew Gooden (@drewgooden): A prominent YouTube comedian and commentator known for his witty takedowns of internet culture and pop media.

Kurtis Conner (@kurtisconner): A Canadian comedian and YouTuber who creates commentary videos with a signature dry and observational humor.

Eddy Burback (@eddyburback): A YouTuber known for his comedic video essays that often delve into pop culture, media, and nostalgic topics.

Anthony Fantano (@theneedledrop): A highly influential music critic and the creator of "The Needle Drop," who uses Letterboxd to share his film opinions.

Ian Hecox (@ianhecox): A co-founder of the pioneering YouTube sketch comedy channel Smosh.

Spencer Agnew (@spennser): A writer, editor, and cast member for the popular YouTube channel Smosh.

Olivia Sui (@oliviasui): An actress and comedian who was a longtime cast member of the YouTube channel Smosh.

Caddicarus (@caddicarus): A British YouTuber known for his long-form, surreal, and comedic video game reviews.

Ethan Nestor (@ethannestor): A YouTuber and streamer known for his work on the channel CrankGameplays.

(@ethannestor): A YouTuber and streamer known for his work on the channel CrankGameplays. dodford (@dodford): A YouTuber and video essayist who creates content about film and television.

Summing It Up

There are a ton of cool people to follow. Hopefully, they turn you on to new movies to check out or help point you in the direction of some classics.

Let me know what you think in the comments.