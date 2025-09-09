The release of Jurassic Park in 1993 turned dinosaurs into enduring pop culture icons. At the same time, its pioneering use of CGI and practical effects set a new standard for visual realism. Jurassic Park movies continue the legacy of the first film with masterful storytelling, exploring complex themes such as ethical cloning and humanity’s relationship with nature and its evolution.

But Jurassic Park movies not only won hearts with spectacular CGI and scary dinos — they also did so with their memorable characters.

In this article, we’re ranking the best characters from the Jurassic Park movies, from our least favorite to our most favorite.

Best Characters From Jurassic Park Movies

8. Dennis Nedry

Played by Wayne Knight | Jurassic Park (1993)

'Jurassic Park' Credit: Universal Pictures

Dennis Nedry is the real villain (not Raymond or the dinosaurs) of the original film. A disgruntled employee should cost you money, not your life, but Nedry’s corporate espionage ends up compromising the park's security and puts everybody’s life in danger. He is sloppy, self-serving, and a man who never considers the consequences of his actions. His demise is both iconic and poetic justice.

7. Claire Dearing

Played by Bryce Dallas Howard| Jurassic World (2015), Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018), Jurassic World Dominion (2022)

'Jurassic World' Credit: Universal Pictures

Claire Dearing is the operations manager of Jurassic World. The character first appeared in Jurassic World (2015) and, in the beginning, is portrayed as a driven, badass businesswoman. Claire stands apart for her transformation into a compassionate leader from a pragmatic administrator of the park. Her arc from bureaucracy to activism and from detachment to motherly instincts as she fights to protect her nephews is central to the modern trilogy.

6. Robert Muldoon

Played By Bob Peck | Jurassic Park (1993)

'Jurassic Park' Credit: Universal Pictures

A former wildlife guide in Africa with extensive experience, Robert Muldoon embodies the nature guide who was ignored when he duly tried to warn about the hazards of “lab-manufacturing” dinosaurs. He is the one who truly understands and respects nature. Calm-headed and quick to take commands, Muldoon is a true leader in times of crisis. Pragmatic, brave, and vigilant, yet despite his expertise, he gets brutally killed by the very raptors he warned about. Although he appeared only in the original movie, the character continues to be memorable for his realism and Bob Peck’s outstanding performance as an actor.

5. Owen Grady

Played by Chris Pratt | Jurassic World (2015), Jurassic World : Fallen Kingdom (2018), Jurassic World Dominion (2022)

'Jurassic World' Credit: Universal Pictures

A former U.S. Navy veteran and an animal behavioral scientist, Owen Grady first appears in Jurassic World (2015) as the primary Velociraptor trainer at Jurassic World. Owen embodies both confidence and resourcefulness, tackling chaos with calm resolve. On one hand, he is blunt and straightforward, and on the other, he is a vulnerable man who evolves into a paternal and protective figure over the course of time.

4. Dr. Ellie Sattler

Played by Laura Der | Jurassic Park (1993), Jurassic Park III, Jurassic World Dominion (2022)

'Jurassic Park' Credit: Universal Pictures

Beauty with brains, Dr. Ellie Sattler is a paleobotanist who’s known for her courage. Observant and attentive to details with a sharp scientific acumen, Dr. Sattler is a strong woman who thinks on her toes and isn’t afraid to speak her mind or take a stand. Her presence and fearlessness redefined how female characters were viewed back then in Hollywood, making her an inspiration for multiple films across genres. The character has made an appearance in three Jurassic Park movies: Jurassic Park (1993), Jurassic Park III (2001, cameo), and Jurassic World Dominion (2022).

3. Dr. Alan Grant

Played by Sam Neill | Jurassic Park (1993), Jurassic Park III, Jurassic World Dominion (2022)

'Jurassic Park' Credit: Universal Pictures

A world-renowned paleontologist (who I’m sure Ross Geller would’ve idolized if either were real), Dr. Alan Grant is one of those scientists who prefer fieldwork over working in the labs. He is witty and charismatic but extremely awkward around children.

The first movie follows Dr. Grant’s evolution in a subplot, as he discovers compassion and paternal instincts, while keeping Hammond’s grandchildren safe during the park’s crisis. Overall, he’s appeared in three Jurassic Park movies: Jurassic Park (1993), Jurassic Park III (2001), and Jurassic World Dominion (2022).

2. John Hammond

Played By Sir Richard Attenborough | Jurassic Park (1993), The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)

'Jurassic Park' Credit: Universal Pictures

The embodiment of delusion, John Hammond is a rich old man who has too much money and doesn’t quite know what to do with it. He isn’t exactly a bad man, just a man who is obsessed with spectacle. While it is debatable whether he is power-hungry or just naive, considering he thought that he could “tame” dinosaurs, Hammond evolves as a human being: becoming a man who recognizes the hazards of his creation and is ready to take accountability.

1. Ian Malcolm

Played By Jeff Goldblum | Jurassic Park (1993), Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Jurassic World Dominion (2022)

'Jurassic Park' Credit: Universal Pictures

An expert in chaos theory, Dr. Ian Malcolm brings both philosophical gravitas and comic relief with his witty, sarcastic, and deeply skeptical personality. At the same time, he also becomes the voice of caution when he says, “Life finds a way.”

Jeff Goldblum elevates Dr. Malcolm with his signature charisma and style, making him one of the most culturally influential characters in the whole franchise, and he has appeared in four Jurassic Park movies.

Which is your favorite character from the Jurassic Park movies?