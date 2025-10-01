There are very few actors who have the ability to open a huge comedy movie, a huge action movie, or an awards drama. But somehow, Mark Wahlberg is the guy who can do all three.

While he started his career as a rapper, he is now known for his acting skills. And he's got the uncanny ability to get people to watch him perform, whether that's on the big screen or streaming.

Today, I want to go over some of his all-time best performances and talk about what I love about these movies.

Let's dive in.

1. The Departed (2006) Director: Martin Scorsese

Martin Scorsese Writer: William Monahan This is one of my favorite movies of all time. It's a gritty celebration of crime and cops and justice and violence. Wahlberg carries this an Oscar-nominated role as the foul-mouthed and fiery Staff Sergeant Dignam with hometown honor. His performance is so powerful, and his dark comedy steals every scene he is in.

2. Boogie Nights (1997) Director: Paul Thomas Anderson

Paul Thomas Anderson Writer: Paul Thomas Anderson In his breakout role, Wahlberg delivered a star-making performance as Dirk Diggler, a young man who becomes a sensation in the 1970s adult film industry. It's hard to imagine anyone else in this role. It's maybe Wahlberg's best acting ever, and I wish he'd do more dramas like this one. Paul Thomas Anderson's stylish and sprawling movie allows Wahlberg to arc and fall. And we're here for his tragedy.

3. Three Kings (1999) Director: David O. Russell

David O. Russell Writers: David O. Russell, John Ridley The lore behind this movie, of cast and director tensions, is legendary. But people often forget that out of that strife we got an incredible war movie that is so deep, funny, and just rocks your emotions. Wahlberg shines as Sergeant Troy Barlow, one of four American soldiers who set out to steal a cache of Kuwaiti gold. The strong chemistry between Wahlberg, George Clooney, and Ice Cube is what makes the movie work on every level.

4. Deepwater Horizon (2016) Director: Peter Berg

Peter Berg Writers: Matthew Michael Carnahan, Matthew Sand Honestly, this movie is great, and I feel like not enough people celebrate it. The film chronicles the final hours aboard the Deepwater Horizon offshore drilling rig before the catastrophic 2010 explosion. Wahlberg stars as real-life hero Mike Williams, an electronics technician. Wahlberg honors the bravery of those who fought to survive one of the world's largest man-made disasters and then helped fix the problem as well.

5. Lone Survivor (2013) Director: Peter Berg

Peter Berg Writer: Peter Berg This is an intense war movie based on the true story of a failed Navy SEAL mission in Afghanistan. Every death in this movie hits so hard. We see the systematic destruction of a team. Wahlberg plays Marcus Luttrel, our titular lone survivor who has to grieve and try to survive. He effectively captured the bravery and sacrifice of the soldiers and also the cost of violence.

6. Ted (2012) Director: Seth MacFarlane

Seth MacFarlane Writers: Seth MacFarlane, Alec Sulkin, Wellesley Wild The thing I think Wahlberg does so well is seamlessly shift between whatever the director needs him to do. And in this movie, he needed to be funny...and he's hilarious. The film, directed by Seth MacFarlane, is an amazing buddy comedy that became a massive box office hit. Wahlberg's chemistry with the CGI teddy bear is a testament to his comedic timing and ability to make anything funny.

7. The Other Guys (2010) Director: Adam McKay

Adam McKay Writers: Adam McKay, Chris Henchy This action-comedy takes everything Wahlberg is good at and puts it on the screen. He teams up with Will Ferrell to play a pair of mismatched NYPD detectives, and that leads to so many big laughs. Wahlberg's character is a hot-tempered Terry Hoitz, who is the perfect foil to Ferrell's mild-mannered and goofy Allen Gamble.

8. Patriots Day (2016) Director: Peter Berg

Peter Berg Writers: Peter Berg, Matt Cook, Joshua Zetumer Wahlberg and Boston have a special bond. This movie is a tribute to the heroes of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, and it takes the story seriously and showcases how the city came together to find these terrorists. Wahlberg plays Police Sergeant Tommy Saunders, who's on the search for the guys who attacked his city. The film is a powerful retelling of the tragic event and the subsequent manhunt. I think it's very underrated.

9. Pain & Gain (2013) Director: Michael Bay

Michael Bay Writers: Christopher Markus, Stephen McFeely Wahlberg usually plays the hero, but he's a villain in a complex world of dark comedy and justice in this film. He gives an absolutely unhinged performance as Daniel Lugo, a bodybuilder who gets caught up in a disastrous kidnapping and extortion scheme. The film is a stylish look at the absurdity of the American dream gone completely wrong.

10. Fear (1996) Director: James Foley

James Foley Writer: Christopher Crowe In one of his earlier roles that put him on the map, Wahlberg plays a charming but dangerously obsessive boyfriend to Reese Witherspoon. He's so psychotic in this movie that it's hard to watch, knowing how he plays charmers later in life. The psychological thriller showcased Wahlberg's ability to do whatever it takes for any role.

11. Invincible (2006) Director: Ericson Core

Ericson Core Writer: Brad Gann Go birds. Wahlberg leaves Boston behind for the superior Philadelphia in this classic underdog sports story. He plays Vince Papale, a 30-year-old bartender who gets a once-in-a-lifetime chance to play for his beloved Eagles. Wahlberg perfectly embodies the grit and heart of the real-life Papale. And he sort of gets what it means to be a fan and to believe in something.

12. The Perfect Storm (2000) Director: Wolfgang Petersen

Wolfgang Petersen Writer: William D. Wittliff This movie is really sad. It's based on the true story of the Andrea Gail fishing vessel lost at sea in 1991. It's a disaster movie starring Wahlberg's Bobby Shatford, the youngest member of the crew. He's our way into the world and also the guy we don't want to lose. But ultimately, do. While the film is mostly celebrated for its groundbreaking visual effects at the time, it's also a powerful human story of struggle against impossible odds.

13. The Fighter (2010) Director: David O. Russell

David O. Russell Writers: Scott Silver, Paul Tamasy, Eric Johnson A reteam with David O. Russell, Wahlberg disappears into his performance as "Irish" Micky Ward, a welterweight boxer from Lowell, Massachusetts. It's another hometown story that allowed Wahlberg to produce as well as act.

14. Shooter (2007) Director: Antoine Fuqua

Antoine Fuqua Writer: Jonathan Lemkin This is one of those movies that is just fun to sit and watch. There are so many twists and turns. Wahlberg stars as Bob Lee Swagger, a highly-skilled but disillusioned Marine Corps sniper who is coaxed out of retirement to stop a presidential assassination plot that goes south immediately. This is a quintessential Wahlberg action-thriller where he's a man seeking justice.

15. Instant Family (2018) Director: Sean Anders

Sean Anders Writers: Sean Anders, John Morris This film showcases Wahlberg's talent for blending comedy with genuine heart in a drama that takes on making the family you want. He and Rose Byrne star as a couple who decide to start a family and end up fostering three siblings. It's full of heart and imagination, and some complicated issues that make it very powerful. It's a surprisingly moving look at the challenges and joys of the modern foster care system.

Summing It All Up Marky Mark is one of those actors you can rely on. If he's in the movie, chances are it'll be pretty good. He has a certain charisma that allows him to blend into any genre and make it shine. These are my favorites of his performances, but I bet you have others you love. What did I miss?

Let me know what you think in the comments.