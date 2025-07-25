Sequels to Pixar movies are hard to resist. Even when you think you've had enough, there's always room to enjoy one more.

Pixar has not only won our hearts with its immersive animation, but characters like Buzz, Woody, Nemo, Riley, and others feel like our own alter egos. Pixar tackles complicated themes with love, humor, empathy, and most importantly, craftsmanship.

Whether it is Joy desperately trying to keep calm at Riley’s Headquarters of Emotions, or Mr. Incredible struggling to tone down his “incredibleness” to blend in, Monsters collecting children’s screams to power their city, or the love story between water and fire, Pixar has hardly ever disappointed us.

To top it all, Pixar’s got a knack for serving up follow-ups that pack a punch. So, in this article, we’ve ranked the top Pixar movie sequels.

Top Pixar Sequels, Ranked

Here’s our ranked list, from least to most favorite Pixar sequels, based on their narrative and storytelling.

#6 Cars 3 (2017)

Pixar breathed life into talking automobiles in Cars. While the original was good, we think the third movie is the best film in this franchise.

The story follows legendary Lightning McQueen (Owen Wilson), who seeks the help of Cruz Ramirez (Cristela Alonzo), a promising young trainer, in his quest to return to racing, a sport in which he was once the untamed champion. The film also features Smokey (Chris Cooper), Doc Hudson's former crew chief, and the arrogant new-generation racer Jackson Storm (Armie Hammer).

Pixar focused on embracing generational change through Cars 3’s narrative, proving how thoughtful changes can improve the overall narrative, even in an established franchise.

#5 Finding Dory (2016)

We can’t forget the loving, forgetful, wide-eyed blue tang fish in Finding Nemo (2003). Somewhere in between a sequel and a spin-off, Finding Dory follows Dory (Ellen DeGeneres) as she sets out on a quest to find her parents, from whom she was separated years ago.

With the help of her friends Nemo (Hayden Rolence) and Marlin (Albert Brooks), Dory locates her parents, but they are stuck at the Marine Life Institute, a conservatory for diverse ocean species. Now she must set her parents free, should she ever want to meet them again.

The movie highlights how sequels can succeed by shifting focus to a supporting character, using their unique traits to explore new themes. I love how Dory’s disability is treated with nuance, showing both its challenges and the unexpected strengths it brings.

#4 Inside Out 2 (2024)

Inside Out 2 proves that Pixar can successfully revisit one of its most emotionally complex stories. The original Inside Out masterfully simplified the complicated world of emotions while adding surprising depth, and the sequel builds on that foundation with the turbulent reality of teenage feelings.

Inside Out 2 follows our beloved Riley (Kensington Tallman), who's a teenager now. Joy (Amy Poehler), Sadness (Phyllis Smith), Anger (Lewis Black), Disgust (Liza Lapira), and Fear (Tony Hale) had just learned to co-exist at the Headquarters of Emotions inside Riley's mind, until new emotions show up.

Those new emotions are Anxiety (Maya Hawke), Ennui (Adèle Exarchopoulos), Embarrassment (Paul Walter Hauser), and Envy (Ayo Edebiri). Things take an interesting turn as Joy begins losing control of the headquarters to Anxiety.

Simply driving a story forward in time can serve as an excellent premise for storytelling, as Inside Out 2 proves.

#3 Incredibles 2 (2018)

- YouTube

The first movie in the Incredibles franchise, The Incredibles, tells the story of a superhero family desperately trying to fit in as ordinary people. As its sequel, Incredibles 2 taps into some of the more complex themes, such as how perception dictates consequences, while building on its core themes, including family, embracing identity, the value of teamwork, and love.

The narrative also gently explores themes of feminism and familial roles, as Elastigirl (Holly Hunter) takes center stage in a pro-superhero campaign to restore their reputation. At the same time, Mr. Incredible (Craig T. Nelson) stays home, barely navigating the challenges of parenting his three rambunctious children, especially Jack-Jack (Eli Fucile), who is showing his powers for the first time.

Things take a tricky turn when a cybercriminal named Screenslaver begins hypnotizing people through computer screens. The villain is ultimately revealed to be Evelyn Deavor (Catherine Keener), the sister of Winston Deavor (Bob Odenkirk), a supporter of superheroes.

Incredibles 2 shows how shifting the focus from one character to another within an ensemble (here, from Mr. Incredible to Elastigirl) can shake things up for the better, without detracting from the respective characters.

#2 Toy Story 3 (2010)

Fans waited for an entire decade for Toy Story 3. The movie’s release in 2010 marked the hat-trick of the franchise’s success.

Although there are more films in the Toy Story franchise, Toy Story 3 is significant as it culminates the toys’ journey with Andy.

The film explores universal themes of loyalty, letting go, and the transition to a new phase of life, as a new owner acquires the toys after Andy donates them just before leaving for college. The toys encounter the deceptively friendly Lotso (Ned Beatty), a strawberry-scented bear who rules the daycare center with an iron fist.

Toy Story 3 demonstrates that endings matter. This sequel not only provides closure but also introduces new stakes, showing how sequels are perfect for delivering emotional payoffs while laying out new possibilities for the characters.

#1 Toy Story 2 (1999)

When Toy Story was released in 1995, nobody had seen anything like it before. Pixar presented an entire imaginary world, where the toys could walk and talk—they have emotions and aspirations, very much like the humans who owned them.

The characters were not only relatable but also had strong arcs that enabled viewers to form a deeper connection with the toys. Naturally, the anticipation was at an all-time high when Toy Story 2 was released in 1999.

With its exceptional storytelling and animation, Toy Story 2 surpassed the audience’s expectations. Some even say that it is one of those sequels that surpassed the original.

The narrative follows Woody (Tom Hanks), who is stolen by a toy collector, prompting Buzz (Tim Allen) and the gang to embark on a rescue mission. This one also introduces Jessie (Joan Cusack), a spirited cowgirl with her own emotional baggage.

Toy Story 2 deepens the themes of identity and belonging, with Woody confronting his own legacy and value as a toy. The movie expands its character arcs and themes to honor its predecessor, striking a balance between the narrative's intensity and humor.

These sequels demonstrate that Pixar’s best follow-ups build upon the emotional and thematic groundwork laid out in the originals, offering new perspectives while remaining true to the franchise's spirit.

Which is your favorite Pixar sequel?