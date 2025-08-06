Big news out of Lionsgate yesterday was that Mel Gibson's Passion of the Christ 2 starts shooting in Rome next month.

It's been a while since the 2004 original. I was just a kid in catholic school on a field trip to see that one, and now I'm 38...

That movie grossed $612M on a mere $30M budget. The original film was, at the time, the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time and remains one of the most successful independent movies ever made.

So you knew we were getting another one.

Mel Gibson's sequel has been officially called The Resurrection of the Christ and will be a two-part event. Part One is set to premiere on Good Friday, March 26, 2027, with Part Two arriving 40 days later on Ascension Day, May 6, 2027.

That's good marketing and good research.

Gibson has been working on this movie for years with his brother, Donal, and Braveheart screenwriter Randall Wallace.

We don't totally know what it's about, but it theoretically follows Jesus's descent into hell to battle Satan while he's waiting to come back and then his appearance to the disciples and eventual ascension into heaven.

Gibson is a polarizing figure, and it will be interesting to see not only how he handles these stories but if he can manufacture a film that gets close to the success of his earlier works.

Let me know what you think in the comments.