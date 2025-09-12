We are all familiar with final girls and, by some extension, scream queens in horror films—these are the characters whose resilience and trope-adjacency usually keep them alive until the end.

But we don't want to leave the guys out, especially when so many of them have become icons in their own right via a slate of fantastic roles, both as heroes and villains.

It's almost time for full-on spooky season, so here are a few actors whose filmographies you should peruse for some great horror watches this fall.

Bill Skarsgård

Key Films: It films, Barbarian, Nosferatu, Hemlock Grove



The younger Skarsgård appears to have fully embraced his dark, unique look, which makes him a perfect horror leading man. He was particularly great in Barbarian, where audiences weren't initially sure if he presented a savior or a threat to Tess.

But he’s equally good as the most recent Pennywise and Nosferatu, hidden under prosthetics and clown makeup.

Tony Todd

Key Films: Candyman films, Final Destination films, Hatchet films

Todd's deep, gravelly voice became his calling card, along with his large, imposing figure, which was perfect for his role as the Candyman. The role opened the door for him to become horror royalty. A cameo from him in a film immediately gave it bonus horror points.

Jeffrey Combs

Key Films: Re-Animator, From Beyond, The Frighteners, Masters of Horror anthology

Combs gained fame for his role as Herbert West in the cult horror film Re-Animator, then stayed in or around the genre for other mad scientist roles and alien villains in sci-fi. But Herbert still has the most prominent and vocal fans, and the role helped set the tone for horror comedies for decades.

Ethan Hawke

Key Films: Sinister, The Purge, The Black Phone films

This actor's path is perhaps the most surprising to me, considering Hawke's indie and dramatic pedigree. He keeps popping up in interesting horror films like Sinister and The Black Phone in between serious dramas and quirky TV roles.

And he brings the same emotional honesty to supernatural thrillers that he does to indie dramas, grounding fantastical elements in relatable human experience.

Please keep working with Scott Derrickson, because I love it.

Dan Stevens

Key Films: The Guest, Apostle, Abigail, Cuckoo



I love the acting choices that Dan Stevens makes and have since his villain turn in The Guest. Dramatic actors can excel in horror by bringing unexpected psychological depth to seemingly straightforward roles.

Since then, he has gone on to play what fans lovingly term a series of "little weirdos," like the German-accented baddie in Cuckoo or the blood-loving thief-turned-vampire in Abigail.

Josh Hartnett

Key Films: 30 Days of Night, Penny Dreadful series, The Faculty, Trap



I actually enjoyed Trap, okay? I was just so glad to have Josh Hartnett back in a horror film again, especially since I loved The Faculty when I was younger (enough to make a silly parody version in my own high school). Now he brings a weathered maturity to roles that might have been simple hero parts in his younger days.



Bruce Campbell

Key Films: The Evil Dead trilogy and series, Bubba Ho-Tep



Campbell mastered the art of horror comedy before it became trendy. His willingness to look foolish while maintaining heroic qualities makes his films among the most unique in the horror genre.

Campbell gives audiences pure charisma even when he's blood-soaked.

Christopher Lee

Key Films: Hammer horror films, The Wicker Man, Sleepy Hollow



I'm so grateful Lee's body of work involved a transition from classical theater to horror, then to mainstream blockbusters. He brought Shakespearean gravitas to Dracula, starred in a diverse range of Hammer horror productions (including roles as Frankenstein's monster), and made Saruman the White horrifying in The Lord of the Rings.

He wasn't afraid to poke fun at himself, either, appearing in horror comedy House of the Long Shadows alongside Vincent Price, Peter Cushing, and John Carradine.

Vincent Price

Key Films: House on Haunted Hill, The Masque of the Red Death, The Abominable Dr. Phibes



Price is the gold standard of scream kings. In these roles, he was dramatic, campy, funny, serious, and everything in between. Above all, he was committed every time. Even when he was yelling over a blank screen in The Tingler, "Ladies and gentlemen, please do not panic! But SCREAM! Scream for your lives!"

Let us know your favs.