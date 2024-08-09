There’s a long legacy of vivid, ultra-saturated horror films—think the classics like Suspiria or Texas Chain Saw Massacre, or the more recent Midsommar. So it should be obvious that simply because a story is scary, it doesn’t automatically lead to all shadow and darkness.



Enter Cuckoo, the new, wonderfully weird horror thriller from Luz director Tilman Singer. It's only his second feature and boasts a wonderful cast including Hunter Schafer, Márton Csókás, and Dan Stevens, who has cemented himself as one of my favorite horror film baddies after this and Abigail. (And let's not forget The Guest.)

Cuckoo follows transplant Gretchen (Schafer) who's just moved overseas to be with her distant birth father and his new family, which includes stepmother Beth (Jessica Henwick) and half-sister Alma (Mila Lieu). They arrive at a strange mountain resort, where Herr König (Stevens) warns her not to be out late.

Based loosely on the familial behaviors of cuckoo birds, the story finds Gretchen out of place and uncomfortable in this new unit, desperate to get away even before Alma starts having weird seizures and Gretchen encounters a mysterious hooded woman one night.

The movie, shot beautifully on 35mm by DP Paul Faltz, creates a bright and chromatic world for this terror and employs some unique in-camera effects. We were delighted to be able to hop on Zoom with Faltz ahead of the film's wide release to learn more. Enjoy!

Faltz and Singer in the Horror Genre Faltz said that since he and Singer have collaborated on two features and a handful of short films now (and have known each other since film school), they arrived at the film's look organically. Faltz likes the idea of a well-lit, unnervingly bright horror film. "It's the idea that not everything is hiding in the shadows in a horror film," he said. "It can also be really scary if it's really bright and this neon pops everywhere." They always planned to shoot on 35mm. "With Tilman, we've shot everything on film so far, so we really like working with film, and I think it really fits our style of filmmaking," Faltz said. "There is this really precise preparation and work, which you need if you shoot on film." His background includes additional work on several music videos, and although he's still early on in his career, he's learned some key lessons already. "I think you have to work quickly everywhere," he said. "I think time is of the essence. It's the most valuable thing on set, is time. So if you can speed things up, then it's always a good thing no matter how big the budget is." On Cuckoo, the crew was afforded 34 days of principal shooting and then two B-roll days. Luz, their first feature, came in at around 20 days, but it was a single location and a smaller crew. "If you only have 10 people to move around, it's way faster than if you have 50 people on set," he said. "It's a lot of that hurry-up-and-wait that we come to expect," I said. "Yeah. Waiting and carrying heavy stuff around."



Visualizing the Horror in 'Cuckoo' Cuckoo NEON A horror film isn't all jump scares. It's visual tension. It's obscuring some things from the audience and deciding when to reveal other things. It's also, as is the case with any cinematic endeavor, about conveying story through visuals and translating complicated beats into something the audience can experience. In Cuckoo, we meet a strange nighttime creature in the hooded woman, whose voice transfixes anyone within earshot and leads to a trembling, looping sequence. That's how Faltz communicated this experience to viewers. "I think genre films or horror films give you a lot of freedom in just experimenting and doing stuff that you normally just wouldn't do, like this shaking effect," he said. "How to visualize this hooded woman's call? Looping and doing vertical zooms and shaking the whole image around." These visual cues occur whenever a character is under the influence of the hooded woman. For the audience, it's jarring and comes out of nowhere, which is very like what the characters feel—trapped and confused, repeating their actions several times. Faltz said they had the characters act a sequence slightly differently several times to create déjà vu. "This feeling of being trapped in a loop while the hooded woman is clearly outside and can act freely, and you're somehow realizing it but not completely, I think it's a really scary feeling," he said. As much as they could, they used "old-school filmmaking" to capture images without visual effects. "Of course, some things have to be in VFX, but if it's possible to do it as a practical effect, then do it as a practical effect," he said. Testing it first was his best advice for practical effects. For instance, the aforementioned "shaking" effect is a rapid vibration of the image created by the hooded woman's shriek. They initially did it in-camera. "It started as a practical effect," he said. "It is a mirror that is vibrating really fast, but it's not possible to do it in all the scenes. So they ended up recreating the practical effect in VFX, but it's still based on the real effect."

Shooting This Nighttime Sequence Cuckoo NEON

The hooded woman's first full appearance is highlighted in the trailer as a nighttime scare, a moment as Gretchen rides her bike under street lamps, her shadow morphing under each. Suddenly, another shadow is there with her, reaching. Faltz said the moment was inspired by reality and how you can sometimes see a split double shadow in multiple light sources. It was quite a challenging sequence to create and is his favorite on the film.

"You have to get the camera in the position that you see the shadow, and you have to create the shadow without seeing the shadow of the camera or the truck where it was mounted," Faltz said. "We found a spot where we thought it would work, and then we recreated the street lamps with film lamps. They are much closer together than the normal street lamps would be, because the film is less sensitive than the eyes, so the shadow goes away much quicker on film than it would in real life. "And then we figured out in 3D where the lamps would have to be, where the camera would have to be, and where the truck the camera's riding on would have to be. We had the truck with a crane on it to get really high to get this angle, and the shadows of the car and the camera were right outside the frame." "And then we figured out in 3D where the lamps would have to be, where the camera would have to be, and where the truck the camera's riding on would have to be. We had the truck with a crane on it to get really high to get this angle, and the shadows of the car and the camera were right outside the frame."

Advice for Aspiring DPs Cuckoo NEON What does Faltz think a beginning DP should know?

"I mean, I feel like I also just started out," he said with a laugh. "I've been doing it for a long time, but every project has new challenges, so I'm always feeling like I'm doing it the first time. Try out things. Test, test, test things, prepare everything really well. "So if you have a plan, you can always do it different on set, but try to make a good plan in advance."

Cuckoo is in theatres now.