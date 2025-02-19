If I was making a list of the best directors of all time, I think Steven Spielberg would be tops for me. He makes movies with such mass appeal, and it feels like he is forever learning new places to put cameras and new camera movements.

When I'm having a bad day, I put on a Spielberg movie to make me feel better. When I'm having a good day, I seek outa Spielberg movies to keep the good times rolling.

We've written a lot about Spielberg on this site, from sex in his films, to his iconic shots, to a study of his cinematography. And much more!

Today, I'm going to rank my personal favorite Spielberg movies.

So, let's dive in.

1. Jaws You could make the argument that this is the most important American movie ever made. It's an edge-of-your-seat ride that scars you, makes you laugh, and ends with cheers. Hard to imagine a better film.

2. Schindler's List Another movie important to the culture, Spielberg heard reports of holocaust denial and attacked it head-on with an emotional and gripping journey into Poland during WWII. Schindler's List was a crucial moment for education and history.

3. E.T. The Extraterrestrial A contemplative movie whose theme of divorce and family somehow rests in an alien who comes to earth. when you watch this movie, you feel magic.

4. Raiders of the Lost Ark One of my four favorite movies of all time, this homage to serials redefined what audiences wanted out of adventures on screen.

5. Catch Me If You Can I'm not sure DiCaprio has ever been better on screen. Tom Hanks delivers a memorable performance as well. This movie has so many twists and turns that it takes an auteur like Spielberg to ground them all in reality.

6. Saving Private Ryan People always want to talk about the first 25 minutes, but this three-hour movie contains so much emotion and sorrow. At its core, it's about the sacrifices that the greatest generation made for us to know peace.

7. Jurassic Park Just a blast. It started a franchise, but the first movie will always be the best. You're locked in watching incredible set pieces and wonderful character arcs while they're being hunted by dinosaurs.

8. Close Encounters of the Third Kind It speaks volumes that Spielberg can pull so much out of humanity when talking about non-human characters. In this movie, we see him take apart a family and put another one back together, all while aliens land.

9. Minority Report A ripping noir movie set in the future. It has so many things going for it. Its special effects hold up and still look so incredible. And there are a few quick oners that really show Spielberg in his bag.

10. Munich A contemplative look at what revenge costs us. We get a crackling spy thriller but also a look at a man who is so consumed by violence that it begins to thwart the love he has inside him.

11. The Fabelmans A recent addition and a movie. I think we all sold way too short. This look at a filmmaker finding his gifts and talents amid the turmoil of divorce is a personal journey for the audience to see what it's like to be Spielberg.

Summing Up The 11 Best Steven Spielberg Movies Those are the Spielberg movies I love the most, but it was so hard putting them in any kind of order. and I think this order may change all the time. For instance, I left out Bridge of Spies, and I love that movie! If you have other opinions, I want to hear what your order might be.

Let me know what you think in the comments.