I love movies that have two protagonists. Not only is it fun for casting, but a lot of times, we get really solid arcs and some fun banter between the stars.

But movies with dual protagonists can also be movies that are really hard to write, that's why it pays to study them, and to read across several genres.

That's why I picked ten that I think can really help your process. Read them. Download them. And study them to make your own work better.

Let's dive in...

For educational purposes only.

The Best Two-Hander Screenplays 'Before Sunrise' Credit: Criterion 1. Before Sunrise (1995) - Romance The quintessential romantic two-hander. Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy’s Jesse and Céline create a universe out of a single night's conversation in Vienna. Their connection is the entire plot, and it's captivating. 2. Sleuth (1972) - Thriller A pure battle of wits and wills between Laurence Olivier and Michael Caine. An aging mystery writer and his wife's lover engage in a high-stakes game where the dialogue is the main weapon. The focus never leaves the two of them. 3. Lethal Weapon (1987) - Action The gold standard for the "buddy cop" genre. The explosive and unpredictable energy of Martin Riggs (Mel Gibson) clashes perfectly with the world-weary stability of Roger Murtaugh (Danny Glover). Their evolving partnership is the engine of the film, making it a classic two-lead story wrapped in an action movie. 4. Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969) - Western Defining the "buddy film" for generations, this western is powered by the legendary chemistry between Paul Newman and Robert Redford. The plot follows their exploits, but the movie is truly about their charming, witty, and unshakable friendship in the face of a changing world. 5. Good Will Hunting (1997) - Drama While the film has a broader story, its emotional core is the series of therapeutic sessions between Will Hunting (Matt Damon), a troubled genius, and Dr. Sean Maguire (Robin Williams). These scenes are a masterclass in two-hander acting, charting a profound journey of healing and connection. 6. The Lighthouse (2019) - Psychological Thriller A visceral and claustrophobic film that traps two lighthouse keepers (Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson) on a remote island. Their descent into madness is a haunting and unforgettable journey fueled entirely by their isolated, fracturing relationship. 7. Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (1966) - Drama While a younger couple is present, the film is an absolute showcase for the toxic, co-dependent, and electrifying dynamic between George (Richard Burton) and Martha (Elizabeth Taylor). Their psychological warfare is the main event. 8.Gravity (2013) - Sci-Fi In the vastness of space, the story narrows to the intense, shared struggle for survival between two astronauts, played by Sandra Bullock and George Clooney. It’s a spectacular blockbuster built on an intimate two-person dynamic. 9. Thelma & Louise (1991) - Road Movie An iconic feminist statement and a riveting road movie, the story is anchored by the transformative journey of Thelma (Geena Davis) and Louise (Susan Sarandon). Their fierce, unwavering loyalty to each other in the face of escalating crime and crisis makes this one of cinema's most powerful female duos. 10. Hard Candy (2005) - Thriller A tense and provocative psychological thriller featuring a chilling confrontation between a teenage girl (Elliot Page) and a photographer (Patrick Wilson). The film's claustrophobic power struggle is contained almost exclusively between its two leads.

