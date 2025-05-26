Do you ever look up into the night sky and wonder whether or not we're all alone? Well, there are a ton of great movies that do that, and then try to provide answers to what would happen if we learned we were not alone.

Today, I want to go over a list of UFO movies, that is, movies directly centered on unidentified flying objects, and their place in our society.

So don't think of these as the best alien movies, think of these as a niche within a niche.

Hopefully, we can find some poignant answers to life's biggest questions.

Let's dive in.

1. Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977) Steven Spielberg’s masterpiece is arguably the quintessential UFO film. This is such a poignant and emotional look at what it would mean to make contact with life from elsewhere. The story is driven by the escalating appearances of mysterious lights and craft, leading to an obsessive quest for understanding by ordinary people. The UFOs themselves are central to the awe and wonder of the film. And you'll never forget the music.

2. Arrival (2016) To me, this feels like one of the most realistic depictions of what an alien invasion would entail. The crafts here land, but the real unidentifiable things in this movie are the human reactions to them. The film deeply explores humanity's attempt to understand the purpose and origin of these inexplicable objects before significant direct interaction with their occupants.

3. Contact (1997) I love this movie so much. I think I watched it five times last year because I got so into it and the actual science depicted in the film. Based on Carl Sagan's novel, this Robert Zemeckis film stars Jodie Foster as a scientist who discovers a signal from an extraterrestrial intelligence, leading to a journey to make first contact. It’s a more scientifically grounded and philosophical exploration of the implications of alien communication and it asks huge questions of the people in the movie that translate to the audience.

4. Flight of the Navigator (1986) As a kid, this VHS tape was heavy in rotation. This family-friendly film centers on a boy's encounter with a sleek, sentient alien spacecraft. Much of the film explores the ship's incredible abilities, its distinct design, and the mystery of its journey and purpose, making the UFO itself a key character.

5. Independence Day (1996) This is also one of those massive cultural movies that I just thought was deeply fun and inventive. The sheer scale and destructive power of the city-sized UFOs are the primary drivers of this blockbuster. The initial awe at their arrival quickly turns to terror as their devastating capabilities are unleashed. There are points in this movie where I have no idea how the humans are going to make it out alive, and I've probably seen it like 20 times. It has such a fun hook and ending.

6. The Day the Earth Stood Still (1951) UFOs have been in our minds since the dawn of cinema, and this science fiction classic stands with the best of them. The iconic flying saucer that lands in Washington, D.C. is a powerful thematic symbol. Its seamless design, advanced capabilities, and the silent, imposing presence of Gort, the robot guarding it, create an immediate sense of technological superiority and alien mystery before Klaatu even delivers his message of warning. It's a very prescient movie.

7. E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) Another Spielberg classic, E.T. is a heartwarming tale of friendship between a lonely boy and a gentle alien stranded on Earth by his own UFO. The movie takes so many distinct points of view, but the idea of the recurring man with the keys, who turns out to be full of wonder, just like a child, sort of sums up the way we all think about UFOs. It remains a beloved film for its emotional depth and timeless story of understanding and connection.

8. War of the Worlds (2005) I could have made a whole list of just Spielberg movies. His modern adaptation of H.G. Wells' classic novel offers a visceral and terrifying depiction of an alien invasion, focusing on the desperate struggle for survival of one family. Its intense action and unsettling imagery make it a memorable entry in the genre. It has real 9/11 vibes and seems to be a deep exploration into the way the world handles terror and how hard it is to go back to our normal lives after trauma.

9. District 9 (2009) This is one of those movies that feels like it happened in real life. It uses UFOs for an allegory about immigration and humanity. Neill Blomkamp’s powerful and thought-provoking film uses the arrival of alien refugees as a biting deconstruction of xenophobia and social injustice.

10. Signs (2002) I am a massive fan of this crop circle movie, and I think it's one of Shyamalan's best. This thriller explores a family's experience with the sudden appearance of crop circles and the growing dread of an impending alien presence. It’s a film that masterfully builds suspense and plays on primal fears of the unknown. And it all hinges on the core performances of an amazing cast.

11. Nope (2022) Jordan Peele's sci-fi horror film features a mysterious, predatory UFO that terrorizes a remote California horse ranch. It's such a good story about predators, prey, and documenting history that I often forget the alien aspect of the movie..even though the film is dedicated to the characters observing, attempting to understand, and ultimately trying to capture evidence of the elusive and uniquely designed object in the sky, which behaves more like a living creature than a traditional spacecraft.

Summing It All Up So, there you have it. That's my list for the best UFO movies, but by no means is it prescriptive. I'm sure you have a bunch to add, and I'm always looking for more of these kinds of films to watch.

Let me know what you think in the comments.