As Virtual Productions Heat Up, B&H Launches New Virtual and XR Category and Education Hub
Ready to gear up (and learn up) for this budding virtual production revolution going on? This new category on B&H’s website should give you plenty of gear and resources to check out.
We’ve said it a thousand times at this point, but there’s something so nice and refreshing about being a part of a major technological revolution in film and video that isn’t AI or AI-adjacent. Virtual productions are nothing too new, per se, but the practice is starting to take off like never before.
(And yes, before someone comments on the obvious, of course, elements of virtual and XR productions do sometimes use AI—it’s impossible to find anything that is truly AI-free at this point.)
If you’re curious about virtual productions and looking to stay ahead of the curve, you’re in luck, as not only do we cover it regularly here on No Film School, but retailers like B&H are also launching new hubs for education as well as a resource to give you access to all of the latest tech and gear.
Here’s what you need to know to be prepared for the virtual and XR revolution.
B&H’s Virtual Production Hub
Credit: B&H
Launched on B&H’s website, which already has an almost endless amount of filmmaking and video gear to browse, a new Virtual Production Category and Educational Hub offer a wealth of resources and XR gear to explore.
The page covers a wide range of virtual and XR topics with sections that have a ton of gear to check out in these different spaces, including sections for the following:
- LED Volume Solutions
- Virtual Production Components
- MoCap Cameras & Accessories
- Virtual Production Accessories
The virtual production hub also has info on virtual production services in general and a host of other helpful resources, including articles and a pretty expansive series of tutorials on YouTube, which we highly recommend checking out to learn both the basics and the advanced workflows of virtual production.
Check It Out
While we encourage you to head to B&H’s site to check out this new virtual production hub, which you can do here, we’d also highly recommend that if you’re curious about diving into virtual production for the first time or honing your skills to an expert level, you check out these additional articles and resources below.
- Virtual Production Is Here, and You Can Learn All About It ›
- The Virtual Production & Volume Lexicon ›
- Now You Can Learn AI Filmmaking at NYU—What This Means for Film Schools ›
- Now You Can Video Chat with B&H Experts from Home ›
- Got Questions About Cameras or Gear? Here’s How to Chat with an Expert ›