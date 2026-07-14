We’ve said it a thousand times at this point, but there’s something so nice and refreshing about being a part of a major technological revolution in film and video that isn’t AI or AI-adjacent. Virtual productions are nothing too new, per se, but the practice is starting to take off like never before.

(And yes, before someone comments on the obvious, of course, elements of virtual and XR productions do sometimes use AI—it’s impossible to find anything that is truly AI-free at this point.)

If you’re curious about virtual productions and looking to stay ahead of the curve, you’re in luck, as not only do we cover it regularly here on No Film School , but retailers like B&H are also launching new hubs for education as well as a resource to give you access to all of the latest tech and gear.

Here’s what you need to know to be prepared for the virtual and XR revolution.