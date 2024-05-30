Break Up With Your Temp Score and Placeholder Tracks
Plus, Blackmagic Won NAB and We're Still Talking About It.
May 30, 2024
If you’re a director who has become too attached to the temp score, you’re essentially falling in love with something you can’t have. While it may feel impossible to let go, but it is possible. Let’s look at some ways you can break up with your temp score and move on.
In today’s episode, No Film School’s Charles Haine, GG Hawkins, and Jason Hellerman discuss:
- Why you shouldn’t use temp scores from other movies
- Collaborating with composers early on
- The benefit of switching up scores in the edit
- How directors fall in love with what they see in the edit
- How the score is almost like a character within a scene
- The dangers of placeholders
- Getting attached to character names
- NAB - why you should go
- Blackmagic cameras - affordable, efficient, and high-quality
- The Blackmagic camera phone app on Apple and Android
- Shooting with cinema lenses versus still photo lenses
This episode of The No Film School Podcast was produced by GG Hawkins.
