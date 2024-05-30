If you’re a director who has become too attached to the temp score, you’re essentially falling in love with something you can’t have. While it may feel impossible to let go, but it is possible. Let’s look at some ways you can break up with your temp score and move on.

In today’s episode, No Film School’s Charles Haine, GG Hawkins, and Jason Hellerman discuss: Why you shouldn’t use temp scores from other movies

Collaborating with composers early on

The benefit of switching up scores in the edit

How directors fall in love with what they see in the edit

How the score is almost like a character within a scene

The dangers of placeholders

Getting attached to character names

NAB - why you should go

Blackmagic cameras - affordable, efficient, and high-quality

The Blackmagic camera phone app on Apple and Android

Shooting with cinema lenses versus still photo lenses

This episode of The No Film School Podcast was produced by GG Hawkins.